Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Oilers vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Oilers vs. Avalanche

    The Oilers vs. Avalanche matchup will be one of the featured games on ESPN Thursday night in the NHL. With Colorado listed as a home moneyline favorite and the total sitting at 6.5, where’s the best betting value tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    031 Edmonton Oilers (+114) at 032 Colorado Avalanche (-137); o/u 6.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 18, 2024

    031 Edmonton Oilers (+114) at 032 Colorado Avalanche (-137); o/u 6.5

    TV: ESPN

    Oilers vs. Avalanche: Public Bettors Backing Colorado

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Avalanche’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Pickard gives up four goals in loss

    Calvin Pickard allowed four goals on 23 shots in Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to the Coyotes. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Pickard has lost four of his last six outings, giving up 19 goals in that span. The 32-year-old dropped to 12-7-1 with a 2.48 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. The Oilers are locked in to the No. 2 spot in the Pacific Division, so they have no motivation to play starter Stuart Skinner versus the Avalanche on Thursday in the regular-season finale, but the team has not announced its goaltending plans yet.

    MacKinnon adds assist in loss

    Nathan MacKinnon had an assist during Sunday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights. With 51 goals and 138 points in 81 games, MacKinnon is undoubtedly a Hart Trophy candidate, though he trails Nikita Kucherov by three points in the Art Ross Trophy race. MacKinnon has six goals and 15 points in the last eight games heading into Thursday’s regular-season finale against the Oilers.

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of Colorado’s last 11 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Edmonton’s last 8 games played on a Thursday

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Colorado’s last 7 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of Colorado’s last 11 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

    Oilers vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

    Take Colorado. The Avalanche are 21-6 in their last 27 games played in Colorado, are 18-5 in their last 23 games against a conference opponent and are 10-2 in their last 12 games when facing a foe from the Pacific Division. On the other side, the Oilers are 3-10 in their last 13 games versus Colorado, are 2-5 in their last seven road games and are 1-6 in their last seven games when playing the Avalanche on the road.

    Oilers vs. Avalanche Prediction: COLORADO AVALANCHE -137

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com