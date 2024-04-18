Oilers vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Oilers vs. Avalanche matchup will be one of the featured games on ESPN Thursday night in the NHL. With Colorado listed as a home moneyline favorite and the total sitting at 6.5, where’s the best betting value tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

031 Edmonton Oilers (+114) at 032 Colorado Avalanche (-137); o/u 6.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 18, 2024

TV: ESPN

Oilers vs. Avalanche: Public Bettors Backing Colorado

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Avalanche’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Pickard gives up four goals in loss

Calvin Pickard allowed four goals on 23 shots in Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to the Coyotes. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Pickard has lost four of his last six outings, giving up 19 goals in that span. The 32-year-old dropped to 12-7-1 with a 2.48 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. The Oilers are locked in to the No. 2 spot in the Pacific Division, so they have no motivation to play starter Stuart Skinner versus the Avalanche on Thursday in the regular-season finale, but the team has not announced its goaltending plans yet.

MacKinnon adds assist in loss

Nathan MacKinnon had an assist during Sunday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights. With 51 goals and 138 points in 81 games, MacKinnon is undoubtedly a Hart Trophy candidate, though he trails Nikita Kucherov by three points in the Art Ross Trophy race. MacKinnon has six goals and 15 points in the last eight games heading into Thursday’s regular-season finale against the Oilers.

Oilers vs. Avalanche Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Colorado’s last 11 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Edmonton’s last 8 games played on a Thursday

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Colorado’s last 7 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Colorado’s last 11 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Oilers vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

Take Colorado. The Avalanche are 21-6 in their last 27 games played in Colorado, are 18-5 in their last 23 games against a conference opponent and are 10-2 in their last 12 games when facing a foe from the Pacific Division. On the other side, the Oilers are 3-10 in their last 13 games versus Colorado, are 2-5 in their last seven road games and are 1-6 in their last seven games when playing the Avalanche on the road.

Oilers vs. Avalanche Prediction: COLORADO AVALANCHE -137