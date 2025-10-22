NHL Best Bets October 22 – Wednesday’s Top Picks & Analysis

NEW YORK — With a tight three-game slate, our NHL Best Bets October 22 card focuses on clean, price-driven edges and direct links to full previews. Tap through for deeper analysis on Wild vs Devils, Red Wings vs Sabres, and Canadiens vs Flames before you wager.

New to reading price drift and line value? Review our CLV primer and How To Shop Betting Lines.

