NHL Best Bets October 20 – Expert Picks & Predictions

With five games staggered across the night, NHL Best Bets October 20 zeroes in on three spots where price matches profile: a tempo cap at Madison Square Garden (Wild–Rangers, 7:00 PM ET), a home-ice edge in South Philly (Kraken–Flyers, 7:00 PM ET), and a structure chess match on the Strip (Hurricanes–Golden Knights, 10:00 PM ET). These are our best numbers at publish, with clear paths to cash before the market settles.
NHL Best Bets October 20 — Today’s Picks
1) Wild @ Rangers — Under 5.5 (−110) | 7:00 PM ET
- Official Line: Rangers −133 / Wild +112 — Total 5.5 (Over −110 / Under −110) | Puck Line: MIN +1.5 (−240) / NYR −1.5 (+200)
- Analysis: New York’s interior defense reduces slot volume; Minnesota’s offense leans on point shots and layered cycles rather than seam attacks. If whistles stay moderate, the game tilts toward controlled 5-on-5 and a 3–2 script.
2) Kraken @ Flyers — Flyers ML (−130) | 7:00 PM ET
- Official Line: Flyers −130 / Kraken +110 — Total 6.0 (Over EVEN / Under −120) | Puck Line: SEA +1.5 (−235) / PHI −1.5 (+195)
- Analysis: Philadelphia’s forecheck and wall work create second looks and O-zone time. Seattle’s finishing thins on the road; in a near pick’em, the home side’s interior share justifies ML over chasing margin.
3) Hurricanes @ Golden Knights — Under 6.5 (−122) | 10:00 PM ET
- Official Line: Hurricanes −110 / Golden Knights −110 — Total 6.5 (Over +102 / Under −122) | Puck Line: CAR +1.5 (−275) / VGK −1.5 (+225)
- Analysis: Two disciplined structures that protect the low slot. Carolina suppresses entries; Vegas manages net-front. Unless penalties pile up, 6.5 provides generous headroom for a lower-event game.
Odds & Goalie Notes
- Wild @ Rangers (7:00 PM ET): NYR −133 / MIN +112; Total 5.5 (−110/−110); PL MIN +1.5 (−240) / NYR −1.5 (+200). Crease outlook: Conservative rebounds and traffic management favor the Under; first goal will dictate pace.
- Kraken @ Flyers (7:00 PM ET): PHI −130 / SEA +110; Total 6.0 (EVEN/−120); PL SEA +1.5 (−235) / PHI −1.5 (+195). Crease outlook: Flyers’ box-outs limit second chances; Seattle needs east-west passes to spike quality.
- Hurricanes @ Golden Knights (10:00 PM ET): CAR −110 / VGK −110; Total 6.5 (+102/−122); PL CAR +1.5 (−275) / VGK −1.5 (+225). Crease outlook: Slot denial on both ends; unders improve with quiet whistles.
Expert Summary — NHL Best Bets October 20
Card recap: Wild–Rangers Under 5.5 (−110), Flyers ML (−130), Hurricanes–Golden Knights Under 6.5 (−122). Track late steam on totals; any shift off 6.5 in Vegas materially changes exposure.
