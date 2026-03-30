Monday NHL Best Bets March 30: Can Blues win fifth straight game?

Last Updated on March 30, 2026 2:40 pm by Anthony Rome

Tonight’s board features one total that looks primed to clear with ease, plus two sides where the number doesn’t fully reflect the true matchup dynamics. Let’s break down the best bets.

Monday’s NHL slate brings a strong mix of contrasting styles, which is exactly what bettors want this time of year. With playoff races tightening across both conferences, some teams are opening things up offensively in must-win spots, while others are leaning into structure—but mismatches in pace and goaltending continue to create value.

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Penguins vs. Islanders, Maple Leafs vs. [Opponent], Blues vs. [Opponent] Picks (March 30, 2026)

Monday’s NHL slate brings a strong mix of contrasting styles, which is exactly what bettors want this time of year. With playoff races tightening across both conferences, some teams are opening things up offensively in must-win spots, while others are leaning into structure—but mismatches in pace and goaltending continue to create value.

Tonight’s board features one total that looks primed to clear with ease, plus two sides where the number doesn’t fully reflect the true matchup dynamics. Let’s break down the best bets.

NHL Best Bets: Penguins vs. Islanders OVER 6, 7:00PM

At first glance, Penguins vs. Islanders might look like a slower-paced matchup—but the current form of both teams suggests otherwise.

The Penguins have been playing much more aggressive, offense-first hockey, especially as they fight to stay relevant in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Their top-six has been generating consistent scoring chances, and defensive lapses have led to higher-event games overall.

On the other side, the Islanders remain structured, but they’ve shown cracks defensively in recent games, particularly when facing teams that can push tempo. More importantly, their offensive production has quietly improved, allowing them to contribute to overs rather than just suppress totals.

This sets up as a classic late-season total where both teams have incentive to push for goals, not sit back. If Pittsburgh dictates pace, New York will be forced to trade chances.

With a total of 6, you’re likely looking at a 4-3 type of script if this game opens up early.

Pick: OVER 6 goals

NHL Best Bets: Maple Leafs +165 (at Anaheim), 10:00 p.m. ET

This is a strong value play on a dangerous underdog.

The Maple Leafs remain one of the most talented offensive teams in the league, capable of beating anyone when their top lines are clicking. Even in tougher matchups, their scoring depth and power-play upside give them a real chance to outperform the odds.

Getting Toronto at +165 is a pricing opportunity, especially if they’re facing a team perceived as more stable defensively. The Leafs thrive in these spots where they’re not expected to control the game—they can lean into their speed and transition offense.

Another key factor: Toronto’s ability to capitalize on limited chances. They don’t need dominant possession to win—they just need a few breakdowns, and they have the talent to convert.

If this game turns into anything resembling a skill matchup instead of a grind, the value is clearly on the underdog.

Pick: Maple Leafs +165

NHL Best Bets: Blues -105 (at San Jose), 10:00 p.m. ET

This is one of the better coin-flip spots on the board, and it leans toward St. Louis.

The Blues have been trending in the right direction, playing more consistent hockey and tightening things up defensively. In these near pick’em situations, that structure becomes a major advantage—especially against teams that rely heavily on pace or offensive bursts.

St. Louis also brings a more balanced approach, with the ability to win both low-scoring and mid-tempo games. That versatility is key late in the season when matchups can shift quickly.

At -105, you’re essentially asking one question: Which team is more reliable over 60 minutes? Right now, the answer is St. Louis.

Expect the Blues to control stretches of play, limit high-danger chances, and do just enough offensively to secure the win.

Pick: Blues -105

Monday NHL Best Bets March 30