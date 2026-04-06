Monday NHL Best Bets April 6: Will Kings cash for bettors vs. Preds?

Last Updated on April 6, 2026 9:16 am by Anthony Rome
Monday’s NHL slate offers a strong mix of playoff-caliber urgency and exploitable betting spots, especially when it comes to pace and team identity. At this stage of the season, some teams are tightening up defensively, while others are forced to open things up—and that contrast is exactly where value is created.
Tonight’s board features a short road favorite in a great bounce-back spot, a late-night total that profiles as wide open, and a home team built to control the tempo. Let’s break down the top plays.
Monday NHL Best Bets April 6
- Tampa Bay Lightning -115
- Blackhawks/Sharks OVER 6.5
- Los Angeles Kings -137
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