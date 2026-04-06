Monday NHL Best Bets April 6: Will Kings cash for bettors vs. Preds?

NHL Best Bet: Lightning -115 at Sabres (7:00PM)

This is a strong buy spot on Tampa Bay.

The Lightning remain one of the most dangerous and experienced teams in the league, especially in meaningful late-season games. Their ability to generate offense off both sustained pressure and quick transitions makes them difficult to contain.

Buffalo brings offensive upside, but they’re still prone to defensive breakdowns—something Tampa Bay is well-equipped to exploit. The Lightning don’t need a ton of chances to score, and their finishing ability gives them a clear edge in tight games.

At -115, you’re getting a near coin-flip price on the more complete team. If Tampa controls possession and limits Buffalo’s transition game, they should dictate the flow and come out on top.

Pick: Lightning -115

NHL Best Bets: Blackhawks/Sharks OVER 6.5 (10:00PM)

This is one of the best over spots on the board.

Both teams have struggled defensively and have shown a tendency to get pulled into higher-event, back-and-forth games. Chicago, in particular, has had issues containing opposing offenses, while San Jose has been vulnerable to breakdowns in its own zone.

At the same time, both teams are capable of contributing offensively—especially in matchups like this where neither side is likely to slow things down.

The key factor here is pace. Neither team plays a disciplined, shutdown style, and once the game opens up, it can snowball quickly.

With a total of 6.5, this sets up as a 4-3 or even 5-3 type of game if chances are traded early.

Pick: OVER 6.5 goals

NHL Best Bet: Kings -137 vs. Predators (10:30PM)

This is a classic home-ice advantage play.

Los Angeles continues to be one of the more structured teams in the league, especially at home, where they do an excellent job of controlling pace and limiting high-danger opportunities. They’re built to win these types of games late in the season.

Nashville, on the other hand, has struggled with consistency and can have difficulty generating offense against teams that play a disciplined defensive system.

The edge here is clear: Los Angeles dictates how this game is played. If they keep things structured, Nashville will have trouble creating enough chances to keep up.

At -137, this is a fair price for the more reliable team in a favorable spot.

Pick: Kings -137