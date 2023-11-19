    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Maple Leafs vs. Wild NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Maple Leafs vs. Wild

    The NHL Global Series continues on Sunday morning from Stockholm, Sweden as the Maple Leafs take on the Wild at 8:00 a.m. ET. With Minnesota listed as the dog and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the play in this morning’s Maple Leafs vs Wild matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    077 Toronto Maple Leafs (-144) at 078 Minnesota Wild (+120); o/u 6.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 19, 2023

    Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

    TV: NHL Network

    Maple Leafs vs. Wild Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Toronto Maple Leafs DFS SPIN

    Mitch Marner dialed up a power-play assist in Friday’s 3-2 win over the Red Wings as part of the Global Series in Sweden.

    Marner was uncharacteristically held without a point in three straight games leading up to this special contest in Stockholm. But fear not, as the electrifying puck prodigy — already with five goals and 13 assists — remains on pace for 92 points during his eighth season with the Maple Leafs. Additionally, Marner is averaging a career-high 3:36 of ice time on the power play, adding a goal and six helpers in those key situations. The Leafs now look ahead to Sunday’s clash with the Wild to close out the Global Series.

    Minnesota Wild DFS SPIN

    Ryan Hartman will not be in the lineup versus Ottawa on Saturday due to an illness, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. Hartman will be replaced in the lineup by Nicolas Petan. Hartman could be an option for Sunday’s contest versus Toronto. He has seven goals and 11 points in 15 games this season.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Toronto’s last 5 games on the road

    Toronto is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing Minnesota

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of Minnesota’s last 14 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Minnesota’s last 21 games when playing Toronto

    Maple Leafs vs. Wild NHL Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which is 14-6 in Toronto’s last 20 games against Minnesota and has cashed in 15 out of the last 21 meetings between these two teams overall. The under is also 9-1 in the Maple Leafs’ last nine games away from Toronto and is 6-1 in the Maple Leafs’ last seven games when facing an opponent from the Central Division.

    Maple Leafs vs. Wild NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5

