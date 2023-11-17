Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The NHL Global Series continues on Friday afternoon from Stockholm, Sweden. Following Detroit’s overtime loss to Ottawa on Thursday, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

045 Toronto Maple Leafs (-170) at 046 Detroit Red Wings (+140); o/u 6.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 17, 2023

Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

TV: NHL Network

Toronto Maple Leafs DFS SPIN

John Klingberg (undisclosed) is likely to miss Friday’s game against Detroit, per Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun.

Klingberg missed last Friday’s 5-4 shootout win over Calgary because of an undisclosed injury before returning Saturday against Vancouver. Despite logging 19:00 of ice time versus the Canucks, coach Sheldon Keefe suggested Wednesday that the defenseman hasn’t fully recovered. Klingberg has five assists, a minus-7 rating, 11 hits and 14 blocks in 14 appearances this year.

Detroit Red Wings DFS SPIN

James Reimer turned aside 29 shots in Thursday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators. It was a wild affair in Stockholm, as Ottawa took a 4-0 lead early in the second period only to see Detroit storm back and tie it before the second intermission. Reimer made a number of big stops to help keep the comeback alive, but he’d probably like another crack at the OT winner — with just two seconds left, Tim Stutzle took a two-handed swing at a puck in midair that the netminder had lost sight of, and it fluttered over Reimer’s head as he reflexively ducked.

It’s the first time this season the 35-year-old has given up more than three goals in a game, but despite his sharp 2.30 GAA and .917 save percentage, he only sports a 2-2-2 record. With Ville Husso remaining back in North America for the birth of his child, it’ll likely be Alex Lyon in the crease for the Red Wings on Friday against the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings NHL Betting Trends

Detroit are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games against Toronto.

Detroit are 5-18 SU in their last 23 games against Toronto.

Toronto are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against Detroit.

Toronto are 18-5 SU in their last 23 games against Detroit.

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings NHL Betting Prediction

Take the over, which has cashed in all five of the Maple Leafs’ last five games overall and in four of the Red Wings’ last five games, including Thursday afternoon’s matchup against the Senators in Stockholm. The over is also 4-1 in Detroit’s last five games against conference foes and is 5-1 in the Maple Leafs’ last six games played in the month of November.

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5