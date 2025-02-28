Maple Leafs vs. Rangers Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The Maple Leafs are set to face the Rangers on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City. With New York listed as a home underdog and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Maple Leafs vs. Rangers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs (-120) at New York Rangers (+100); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 28, 2025

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: NHL Network

Maple Leafs vs. Rangers Public Betting: Bettors Backing Toronto

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently. Make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Toronto Maple Leafs Team Outlook

The Maple Leafs currently hold a 36-20-2 record, positioning them at the top of the Atlantic Division. They’ve been on a strong run, winning six of their last seven games. This includes a recent 5-4 overtime victory against the Boston Bruins.

Their offense has been productive, averaging 3.19 goals per game. Key contributions have come from players like Mitch Marner, who leads the team with 73 points. Additionally, William Nylander has 58 points. Defensively, they’ve been solid, allowing 2.84 goals per game. Goaltender Anthony Stolarz has posted a .926 save percentage and a 2.23 goals-against average.

New York Rangers Team Outlook

The Rangers, with a 29-25-4 record, are striving to secure a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. They’ve won their last two games, including a decisive 5-1 victory over the New York Islanders. Their offense averages 3.03 goals per game. It is led by Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad, who have combined for 35 goals and 64 assists.

However, their defense has faced challenges, allowing 3.10 goals per game. This is despite strong performances from goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who has a .906 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average.

Maple Leafs vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over cashed in three out of the last four meetings between these two teams. It’s also hit in three straight Toronto games. The Maple Leafs scored six, five and five goals, respectively, in those three contests. On the other side, the over is 6-3-1 in the Rangers’ last 10 games overall. It has cashed in four consecutive contests.

Maple Leafs vs. Rangers Prediction: OVER 6.5