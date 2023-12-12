Maple Leafs vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Despite the offensive firepower on both sides, is the under the smart bet in Tuesday night’s Maple Leafs vs. Rangers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

003 Toronto Maple Leafs (+132) at 004 New York Rangers (-160); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Toronto Maple Leafs DFS SPIN

Auston Matthews scored a goal on a season-high 11 shots in Monday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders. Matthews put the Leafs ahead 1-0 in the first period, finishing a feed from Mitchell Marner in the slot for his seventh power-play goal of the year. The 26-year-old Matthews now has five goals and seven points in his last five games following an uncharacteristic slump that saw him log just two points over seven games. He’s up to 19 goals, tied with Nikita Kucherov for the league lead, and 28 points through 25 games this season.

New York Rangers DFS SPIN

Mika Zibanejad scored a goal on three shots in Sunday’s 4-1 win over Los Angeles. After a scoreless first period, Zibanejad put the Rangers ahead 1-0 midway through the second, one-timing a cross-ice feed from Vincent Trocheck on the power play. After his eight-game point streak ended in Saturday’s shutout loss to Washington, the 30-year-old Zibanejad appears to be back on track — he has five goals and 11 points in his last 10 contests. Overall, he’s up to 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) through 26 games this season.

Maple Leafs vs. Rangers NHL Betting Trends

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Toronto’s last 6 games when playing NY Rangers

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Toronto’s last 5 games on the road

NY Rangers is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games at home

NY Rangers is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games when playing Toronto

Maple Leafs vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

Take the under, which has cashed in five out of Toronto’s last six games against New York. The under is also 4-1 in the Maple Leafs’ last five games when facing an opponent from the Metropolitan Division.

Maple Leafs vs. Rangers NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5