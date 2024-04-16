Maple Leafs vs. Panthers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Maple Leafs vs. Panthers tilt will be the featured matchup on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET. With the Panthers listed as moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what makes for the best value for bettors tonight in Sunrise, FL?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

009 Toronto Maple Leafs (+114) at 010 Florida Panthers (-137); o/u 6.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: ESPN

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers: Public Bettors Backing Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Woll will be between the pipes for Leafs

Joseph Woll will guard the road goal versus the Panthers on Tuesday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports. Woll was decent in his last start Tuesday versus New Jersey, turning aside 18 of 20 shots en route to a 5-2 win. He’ll try to pick up his 13th victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a hot Florida squad that’s won three straight contests.

Stolarz starting on Tuesday for Panthers

Anthony Stolarz will protect the home net Tuesday against Toronto, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports. Stolarz is coming off a 26-save shutout win over Ottawa last Tuesday. He has a 15-7-2 record this season with a 2.03 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 26 appearances. The Maple Leafs rank second in the league this campaign with 3.65 goals per contest.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Toronto’s last 11 games against Florida

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Florida’s last 11 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Toronto’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Florida

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Florida’s last 15 games at home

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Betting Prediction

Take Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 10-3 in their last 13 road games, are 29-11 in their last 40 games played in the month of April and are 10-3 in their last 13 road games when played on a Tuesday.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Prediction: TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS +114