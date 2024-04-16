Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Maple Leafs vs. Panthers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Maple Leafs vs. Panthers
    FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) skates before Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Lightning captain Steven Stamkos says he is disappointed about the lack of discussions with the team about a new contract as players report for training camp. Stamkos' current $68 million, eight-year deals ends after the upcoming season. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

    The Maple Leafs vs. Panthers tilt will be the featured matchup on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET. With the Panthers listed as moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what makes for the best value for bettors tonight in Sunrise, FL?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    009 Toronto Maple Leafs (+114) at 010 Florida Panthers (-137); o/u 6.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 16, 2024

    Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

    TV: ESPN

    Maple Leafs vs. Panthers: Public Bettors Backing Florida

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Woll will be between the pipes for Leafs

    Joseph Woll will guard the road goal versus the Panthers on Tuesday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports. Woll was decent in his last start Tuesday versus New Jersey, turning aside 18 of 20 shots en route to a 5-2 win. He’ll try to pick up his 13th victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a hot Florida squad that’s won three straight contests.

    Stolarz starting on Tuesday for Panthers

    Anthony Stolarz will protect the home net Tuesday against Toronto, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports. Stolarz is coming off a 26-save shutout win over Ottawa last Tuesday. He has a 15-7-2 record this season with a 2.03 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 26 appearances. The Maple Leafs rank second in the league this campaign with 3.65 goals per contest.

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Toronto’s last 11 games against Florida

    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Florida’s last 11 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Toronto’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Florida

    The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Florida’s last 15 games at home

    Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Betting Prediction

    Take Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 10-3 in their last 13 road games, are 29-11 in their last 40 games played in the month of April and are 10-3 in their last 13 road games when played on a Tuesday.

    Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Prediction: TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS +114

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com