Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game 4 Prediction: Will Over Cash in Florida?

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers face off in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Maple Leafs currently lead the series 2-1, with the Panthers aiming to even the series on home ice. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game 4 matchup?

Game Matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers

7:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 11, 2025

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: TBS/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are -183 moneyline favorites. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are +160 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 6 goals.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game 4 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Game Overview

In Game 3, the Panthers secured a 5-4 overtime victory, narrowing the series deficit. Brad Marchand scored the game-winning goal in overtime, highlighting Florida’s resilience. Despite the loss, Toronto’s offense remained potent, with contributions from John Tavares and Matthew Knies.

Goaltending remains a focal point for Toronto. With Anthony Stolarz sidelined due to a head injury sustained in Game 1, Joseph Woll has assumed starting duties. Woll has faced challenges, recording a .869 save percentage and a 3.99 goals-against average over the first three games. Stolarz’s absence continues, as he has not resumed skating.

Key Players

Toronto Maple Leafs: William Nylander leads the team with 45 goals and 39 assists this season. John Tavares has been impactful in the playoffs, scoring five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

Florida Panthers: Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart have been instrumental for Florida. Reinhart leads the team with 39 goals and 81 points this season, averaging 2.6 shots per game with a plus-minus rating of +6.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game 4 Betting Prediction

Considering Florida’s momentum from their Game 3 victory and Toronto’s goaltending challenges, the Panthers are positioned to capitalize and even the series. Expect a closely contested game, with Florida narrowly edging out Toronto.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game 4 Prediction: OVER 6