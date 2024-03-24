Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:
    Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes

    Even given the firepower on both sides, is the under still the best bet in Sunday evening’s Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes matchup at 6:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    009 Toronto Maple Leafs (+160) at 010 Carolina Hurricanes (-194); o/u 6.5

    6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 24, 2024

    PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

    TV: ESPN+/Hulu

    Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes: Public Bettors Backing Boston

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Hurricanes moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Matthews has Three-Game, Nine-Point Streak

    Auston Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 win over Edmonton on Saturday. Matthews is riding a three-game, nine-point streak that includes three goals. His empty-netter on Saturday marked his league-leading 58th snipe. Matthews is two goals from equaling his career mark set in 2021-22, and he’s just 12 from the 70-goal plateau. Teemu Selanne is the last NHLer to hit the 70-goal mark (1992-93). That was more than 30 years ago.

    Necas has Two-Point Effort Friday

    Martin Necas picked up two assists in Friday’s 7-6 shootout loss to the Capitals. Necas had a hand in a Brady Skjei tally with six seconds left in the second period and a Sebastian Aho goal late in the third that wound up sending the game to OT. The 25-year-old Necas has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games, and he has been nearly a point-a-game player since the All-Star break, piling up nine goals and 20 points in the last 23 contests.

    Carolina is 10-3 SU in their last 13 games

    Toronto is 18-7 SU in their last 25 games

    Carolina is 7-3 SU in their last 10 games at home

    Toronto is 9-3 SU in their last 12 games on the road

    Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The total has gone under in 10 out of the Hurricanes’ last 14 games overall, is 14-3 in their last 17 conference tilts and is 9-3 in their last 12 matchups with an opponent from the Atlantic Division. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Maple Leafs’ last seven games played on a Sunday, is 4-1 in their last five road games played on a Sunday and has hit in eight out of the last 11 meetings between these two teams in Raleigh.

    Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes Prediction: UNDER 6.5

