Maple Leafs vs. Hockey Club Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The Maple Leafs (38-22-3) are set to face the Hockey Club (28-25-10) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The Maple Leafs aim to break a three-game losing streak. They have recently fallen to the San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights, and Colorado Avalanche, conceding 12 goals in the last two games. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Maple Leafs vs. Hockey Club matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs (-120) at Utah Hockey Club (+100); o/u 6

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 10, 2025

Delta Center, Salta Lake City, UT

TV: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs. Hockey Club Public Betting{ Bettors Love Toronto

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently. Make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Maple Leafs vs. Hockey Club Overview

Toronto Maple Leafs

Offensively, Toronto averages 3.21 goals per game, ranking 10th in the NHL. However, their defense has been a concern, allowing an average of five goals over the past four games.

Key players like Mitch Marner (79 points) and William Nylander (205 shots) continue to drive the offense. Recent acquisitions Scott Laughton and Brandon Carlo are expected to bolster the lineup.

In their previous meeting in November, Toronto edged out a 3-2 victory, with Marner and Nylander each contributing two points.

The Maple Leafs have dominated second-period scoring this season. They boast a +27 goal differential in that frame, which could be a pivotal factor in this matchup.

Utah Hockey Club

The Utah Hockey Club, in their inaugural NHL season, holds a 28-25-10 record. They are fighting to secure a playoff spot, currently trailing by four points with 19 games remaining.

They have shown resilience lately, going 4-1-1 in their past six games. Clayton Keller leads the team with 72 points.

Maple Leafs vs. Hockey Club Betting Prediction

Considering Toronto’s offensive capabilities and Utah’s recent form, I anticipate a high-scoring affair. This is why I’m taking the over 6 at Bovada. The over has hit in six out of the Maple Leafs’ last 10 games overall and in three out of their last four games. On the other side, the over is 5-4-1 in the Hockey Club’s last 10 contests.

Maple Leafs vs. Hockey Club Prediction: OVER 6