Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers Game 3 NHL Playoffs Prediction:

The Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game 3 matchup will take place on Friday ight at 7:00 p.m. Et from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL. With the series shifting to Florida, what’s the smart bet tonight in Sunrise?

Game Matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 9, 2025

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are -240 moneyline favorites. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are +195 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 6 goals.

Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors backing Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Status: Panthers lead 2–0

The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in a challenging position as they head to Florida for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, trailing the series 2–0. In the opening two games, the Panthers have demonstrated a balanced offensive attack and a resilient defense. Sergei Bobrovsky has been instrumental, stopping 69 of 73 shots and maintaining a .945 save percentage. The Panthers’ offense has been led by Matthew Tkachuk, who scored his first playoff goal for Florida in Game 2, and Sam Bennett, who netted two goals in the same game.

The Maple Leafs, despite their offensive prowess, have struggled to break through Bobrovsky’s defense. They’ve been held to exactly two goals in each of the first two games. Goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who was injured in Game 1 after a hit from Panthers forward Sam Bennett, will not travel with the team to Florida. Joseph Woll stepped in during Game 2, making 25 saves, and is expected to start in Game 3.

Matchup Factors

Goaltending: Bobrovsky’s playoff experience and current form give the Panthers a significant advantage. Woll’s performance in Game 2 will be crucial for the Maple Leafs.

Offensive Depth: The Panthers’ depth, with contributions from Tkachuk, Bennett, and others, has been evident. The Maple Leafs need to find ways to break through Florida’s defense.

Special Teams: Discipline will be key, as both teams have potent power plays. Avoiding unnecessary penalties will be crucial.

Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers Game 3 Betting Prediction

The Maple Leafs face a critical Game 3, needing a win to stay in the series. With Woll stepping in for the injured Stolarz, the goaltending matchup becomes even more pivotal. The Panthers will look to capitalize on their home-ice advantage and continue their strong playoff performance.

The total has hit the under in four of Toronto’s last five games against Florida. The total has also hit the under in each of Florida’s last five games played in May.

Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers Game 3 Prediction: UNDER 6