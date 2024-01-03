Maple Leafs vs. Ducks NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Will the Maple Leafs vs. Ducks matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night turn into a shootout? While Toronto is large moneyline favorites, the over/under number currently sits at 6.5.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

067 Toronto Maple Leafs (-205) at 068 Anaheim Ducks (+168); o/u 6.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 2, 2024

Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Toronto Maple Leafs DFS SPIN

William Nylander scored two goals on six shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over the Kings. Nylander scored the first and last goals in the win. He saw a 13-game point streak end Saturday versus the Hurricanes, but he continues to be one of the Maple Leafs’ most consistent players. He’s been held off the scoresheet in just four games this season, racking up 19 goals, 50 points, 150 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 35 appearances.

Anaheim Ducks DFS SPIN

Frank Vatrano scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and went minus-3 in Sunday’s 7-2 loss to the Oilers. Vatrano has scored in three of the last four games, recapturing some of his magic from early in the season. The 29-year-old’s tally didn’t do anything to change the result Sunday — it cut the deficit to three goals in the third period. Vatrano is up to 17 tallies, 26 points, 122 shots on net, 64 hits, 43 PIM, 39 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating, playing a solid two-way role in the Ducks’ top six.

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Toronto’s last 7 games when playing Anaheim

Toronto is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games when playing Anaheim

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Anaheim’s last 7 games when playing Toronto

Anaheim is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Toronto

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks Betting Prediction

Take the over. The total has gone over in eight out of Toronto’s last 11 games against Anaheim, cashing in six out of the last seven meetings between these two teams as well. The over is also 5-2 in the Maple Leafs’ last seven road games and is 5-2 in their last seven conference games. On the other side, the over is 10-1 in the Ducks’ last 11 games played in the month of January and is 4-1 in their last five home games played on a Wednesday.

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5