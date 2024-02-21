Close Menu
    Maple Leafs vs. Coyotes NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Maple Leafs vs. Coyotes
    TEMPE, ARIZONA - MARCH 27: Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona Coyotes gets ready during a face off against the Edmonton Oilers at Mullett Arena on March 27, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

    With very little value in the moneyline, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Maple Leafs vs. Coyotes matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    073 Toronto Maple Leafs (-200) at 074 Arizona Coyotes (+164); o/u 6.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 21, 2024

    Mullett Arena, Tempe, AZ

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Maple Leafs vs. Coyotes: Bettors Favor Toronto

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Samsonov Earns Seventh Win in Eight Starts

    Ilya Samsonov stopped 19 of 21 shots in Monday’s 4-2 win over St. Louis. It wasn’t the busiest game for Samsonov, but the 26-year-old netminder was sharp when needed en route to his fourth straight win and seventh victory in his last eight outings. Samsonov improves to 12-4-6 despite a still-subpar .882 save percentage and 3.19 GAA through 24 games. His save percentage is .921 during the aforementioned eight-game span. He should continue to see the lion’s share of starts in Toronto until Joseph Woll (ankle) is able to return.

    Keller Nets a Pair of Points in Loss

    Clayton Keller scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday’s 6-3 loss to the Oilers. The Coyotes made a drastic shuffle to the lineup, and it led to a line of Keller, Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther. Keller was the only one to find any success on the scoresheet Monday, but it wouldn’t be hard to imagine that trio comprising the Coyotes’ top unit in the near future. The two-point effort snapped a three-game slump for Keller, who now has 51 points, 163 shots on net and a minus-19 rating through 55 appearances this season.

    Maple Leafs are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games

    Coyotes are 5-16 SU in their last 21 games

    Maple Leafs are 4-12 SU in their last 16 games against Arizona

    Coyotes are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games at home

    Maple Leafs vs. Coyotes Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The total has gone under in five out of the Maple Leafs’ last seven games against the Coyotes and is 6-2 in their last eight road games against Arizona.

    Maple Leafs vs. Coyotes Prediction: UNDER 6.5

