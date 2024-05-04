Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 7 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Maple Leafs vs. Bruins series heads to a Game 7 on Saturday night on ABC. With the Bruins listed as a home favorite on the moneyline and the total sitting at 5.5, what’s the best bet on the board tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET from TD Garden?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

013 Toronto Maple Leafs (+116) at 014 Boston Bruins (-140); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 4, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 7: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Toronto

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Bruins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Matthews in doubt for Game 7

Auston Matthews (illness) skated Friday but is still questionable heading into Game 7 against the Bruins on Saturday. Coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters, “There’s been progress…but no determination on his availability,” per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. Matthews’ availability almost certainly won’t be confirmed until closer to puck drop Saturday, so fantasy players will likely have to take a wait-and-see approach. Despite not having the world-class center in the lineup, Toronto has managed to win back-to-back games to force a Game 7. If cleared to play, Matthews figures to unseat Max Domi on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit.

Swayman takes another tough loss

Jeremy Swayman stopped 24 of 26 shots in Thursday’s 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 6. Swayman has lost back-to-back games, but he still hasn’t given up more than two goals in any of his five first-round starts. William Nylander had both tallies Thursday, scoring in the final minute of the second period on a deflected shot and adding another goal late in the third. With the Bruins facing Game 7, it’s unclear if head coach Jim Montgomery will stick with Swayman or switch to Linus Ullmark on Saturday.

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 7 Betting Trends:

Maple Leafs are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games

Bruins are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games against Toronto

Maple Leafs are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Boston

Bruins are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games at home

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 7 Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has gone under in four out of the Maple Leafs’ last five games, is 4-1 in their last five games against Eastern Conference foes and is 4-1 in their last five games against the Atlantic Division. On the other side, the under is 12-3 in the Bruins’ last 15 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 games against the Maple Leafs and is 5-1 in their last six home games.

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 7 Prediction: UNDER 5.5