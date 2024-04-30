Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 5 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

Game 5 of the Maple Leafs vs. Bruins series will drop the puck at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. With the Bruins up 3-1, what’s the best bet in tonight’s matchup from TD Garden?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

049 Toronto Maple Leafs at 050 Boston Bruins (-170); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 30, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ESPN/NESN

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 5: Public Bettors Backing Boston

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Bruins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Matthews will join Maple Leafs in Boston

Auston Matthews (illness) will join the Maple Leafs when they travel to Boston for Game 5 on Tuesday but remains questionable after head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters, “We’re hopeful he’s available and feeling good and back to himself,” per ESPN’s Kristen Shilton. Matthews has scored just one goal in his last six contests despite having racked up 34 shots on net and adding two assists over that stretch. Without the world-class center at practice Tuesday, Toronto shifted Max Domi to center in addition to slotting him into Matthews’ spot on the No. 1 power-play unit. If Matthews can get even close to 100 percent, he should reclaim both those roles heading into Tuesday’s must-win game for Toronto.

Swayman stops 24 of 25 shots in Game 4 win

Jeremy Swayman stopped 24 of 25 shots in Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4. Swayman has all three of the Bruins’ wins so far in the playoffs, having allowed just four goals on 91 shots in his three starts. He started consecutive contests for the first time since February 19-21, and it looks like he’s now the Bruins’ preferred starter. The 25-year-old will likely be between the pipes again for Tuesday’s Game 5 with a chance to send Toronto packing.

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 5 Betting Trends:

Maple Leafs are 1-7 SU in their last 8 games

Bruins are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against Toronto

Maple Leafs are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games against Boston

Bruins are 67-28 SU in their last 95 games at home

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 5 Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 10-3 in the Bruins’ last 13 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five home games and is 9-3 in their last 12 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Maple Leafs’ last five road games when playing against Boston.

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 5 Prediction: UNDER 5.5