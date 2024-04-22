Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 2 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 2

    The Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 2 matchup will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday night. Following Boston’s victory in Game 1, what’s the best bet in tonight’s matchup from TD Garden?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    043 Toronto Maple Leafs (+114) at 044 Boston Bruins (-137); o/u 5.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 20, 2024

    TD Garden, Boston, MA

    TV: ESPN/NESN

    Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 2: Public Bettors Backing Boston Again

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Bruins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Samsonov has poor showing in Game 1

    Ilya Samsonov allowed four goals on 23 shots in Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 1. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Samsonov took his third straight loss, and he’s allowed a total of 15 goals in that span. Prior to that, he won five outings in a row. Samsonov was effective with a 23-7-8 record this season, but his 3.13 GAA and .890 save percentage leave plenty to be desired. If head coach Sheldon Keefe mixes things up between the pipes, Joseph Woll appears to be next in line.

    Marchand adds two power-play helpers in Game 1

    Brad Marchand registered two power-play assists and two hits in Saturday’s 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 1. Marchand earned his first multi-point effort since March 16. The 35-year-old assisted on both of Jake DeBrusk’s tallies late in the second period. Marchand had 67 points (26 on the power play, four shorthanded) with 207 shots on net and 115 hits over 82 regular-season outings, showing no drop-off from 2022-23. The Bruins’ captain will likely continue to see massive minutes in all situations during the playoffs.

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Boston’s last 12 games

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of Toronto’s last 10 games on the road

    Over/under has gone UNDER in 9 of Boston’s last 12 games this season

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Toronto’s last 7 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division

    Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 2 Betting Prediction

    Take Boston. The Maple Leafs’ struggles continue in Boston. Following their Game 1 loss on Saturday, the Leafs are now 3-11 in their last 14 games at TD Garden. They’re also winless in their last eight games against the Bruins, are 0-5 in their last five games against all opponents and are 1-5 in their last six games when facing an Atlantic Division opponent.

    Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 2 Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -137

