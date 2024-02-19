Maple Leafs vs. Blues NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the number sitting at 6.5, is the over a safe bet in Monday afternoon’s Maple Leafs vs. Blues matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet today from Enterprise Center?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

035 Toronto Maple Leafs (-162) at 036 St. Louis Blues (+134); o/u 6.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 19, 2024

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: ESPN

Maple Leafs vs. Blues: Public Bettors Backing Road Favorite

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Nylander Earns Three more Points vs. Anaheim

William Nylander tallied a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 9-2 win over Anaheim. Two of Nylander’s three points came on the power play, including a goal that extended Toronto’s lead to 4-1 in the first period. The 27-year-old winger has been hot out of the All-Star break, recording five goals and 10 points in his last six contests. Overall, Nylander’s up to 28 goals and 71 points through 53 games, as he’s well on pace to top the 80-point threshold for a third straight season.

Binnington Struggles vs. Predators

Jordan Binnington stopped 28 of 32 shots in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Predators. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. The Blues outshot the Predators 37-33, so Juuse Saros was slightly busier than Binnington. However, with the game tied up 1-1 after the first frame, Nashville scored three consecutive goals in the next two periods to take a commanding lead. The flurry of goals started with a breakaway by Luke Evangelista and ended with Luke Schenn’s first goal as a Predator. Ryan O’Reilly finished the game off with an empty-netter. Binnington has won only five of his last 10 starts, dropping to 19-15-2 on the year.

Maple Leafs vs. Blues Betting Trends:

Maple Leafs are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

Blues are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

Maple Leafs are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Blues are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games played in February

Maple Leafs vs. Blues Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Maple Leafs’ last five games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games versus the Blues and has cashed in four out of their last five games when playing on the road versus St. Louis. On the other side, the over is 7-3 in the Blues’ last 10 games and is 9-2 in their last 11 games when playing as an underdog and

Maple Leafs vs. Blues Prediction: OVER 6.5