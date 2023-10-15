Lightning vs. Senators, NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Following a 5-2 win over the visiting Flyers on Saturday, will the Senators make it back-to-back victories in as many days? They’ll host the Lightning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night. Check out betting odds, trends and our Lightning vs. Senators prediction ahead.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

047 Tampa Bay Lightning (+102) at 048 Ottawa Senators (-122); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

TV: NHL Network

Lightning vs. Senators Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tampa Bay Lightning DFS SPIN

Jonas Johansson made 36 saves in a 6-4 loss to the Red Wings on Saturday. Johansson had a couple big saves, but had a few unlucky bounces. The Wings’ second goal deflected in off the stick of defender Luke Glendening and the fourth beat Johansson on a deflection. He’s 1-1 to start the season, but hasn’t been especially sharp. Matt Tomkins is likely to start Sunday in Ottawa in the team’s first back-to-back.

Ottawa Senators DFS SPIN

Brady Tkachuk scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Flyers. The 24-year-old winger potted the last two goals of the afternoon to put the game away, scoring them less than two minutes apart in game time — his first with just six seconds left in the second period. Tkachuk racked up a career-high 35 goals and 83 points last season, and with an improving roster around him, his production could take another step forward in 2023-24.

Lightning vs. Senators NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Tampa Bay’s last 7 games on the road

The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games when playing Ottawa

Ottawa is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games at home

The Senators are 11-2 ATS in its last 13 games at home

Lightning vs. Senators NHL Betting Prediction

Take Ottawa. With Andrei Vasilevskiy out at least the next two months after undergoing a successful microdiscectomy to address a lumbar disc herniation, Tampa Bay’s opponents have an advantage to start the season. Backup Johansson played yesterday, which means third-stringer Tomkins will likely start today in Ottawa. The Senators are a young, up-and-coming team with plenty of firepower to take advantage of the Lightning’s goaltending situation.

Lightning vs. Senators NHL Prediction: OTTAWA SENATORS -122