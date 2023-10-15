    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Lightning vs. Senators, NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments

    Following a 5-2 win over the visiting Flyers on Saturday, will the Senators make it back-to-back victories in as many days? They’ll host the Lightning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night. Check out betting odds, trends and our Lightning vs. Senators prediction ahead.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    047 Tampa Bay Lightning (+102) at 048 Ottawa Senators (-122); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 15, 2023

    Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

    TV: NHL Network

    Lightning vs. Senators Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Tampa Bay Lightning DFS SPIN

    Jonas Johansson made 36 saves in a 6-4 loss to the Red Wings on Saturday. Johansson had a couple big saves, but had a few unlucky bounces. The Wings’ second goal deflected in off the stick of defender Luke Glendening and the fourth beat Johansson on a deflection. He’s 1-1 to start the season, but hasn’t been especially sharp. Matt Tomkins is likely to start Sunday in Ottawa in the team’s first back-to-back.

    Ottawa Senators DFS SPIN

    Brady Tkachuk scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Flyers. The 24-year-old winger potted the last two goals of the afternoon to put the game away, scoring them less than two minutes apart in game time — his first with just six seconds left in the second period. Tkachuk racked up a career-high 35 goals and 83 points last season, and with an improving roster around him, his production could take another step forward in 2023-24.

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Tampa Bay’s last 7 games on the road

    The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games when playing Ottawa

    Ottawa is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games at home

    The Senators are 11-2 ATS in its last 13 games at home

    Lightning vs. Senators NHL Betting Prediction

    Take Ottawa. With Andrei Vasilevskiy out at least the next two months after undergoing a successful microdiscectomy to address a lumbar disc herniation, Tampa Bay’s opponents have an advantage to start the season. Backup Johansson played yesterday, which means third-stringer Tomkins will likely start today in Ottawa. The Senators are a young, up-and-coming team with plenty of firepower to take advantage of the Lightning’s goaltending situation.  

    Lightning vs. Senators NHL Prediction: OTTAWA SENATORS -122

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com