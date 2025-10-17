Lightning vs Red Wings Odds – Pick & Prediction October 17

Two clubs with very different offensive identities share the same stage tonight. Tampa Bay brings first-line polish and a power play that can tilt a period; Detroit answers with transition speed and a forecheck that turns neutral-zone mistakes into rush chances. We frame the Lightning vs Red Wings Odds through three broadcast pillars—pace, specials, and crease management—to find the clearest path at current prices.For a concise refresher on NHL price drift and shopping the best number, see our Closing Line Value primer and How To Shop Betting Lines. 🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook 💸 Compare Live Lightning vs Red Wings Odds

Lightning vs Red Wings Odds: ML, PL, O/U Moneyline: Lightning −147 / Red Wings +127

Lightning −147 / Red Wings +127 Puck Line: Lightning −1.5 (+170) / Red Wings +1.5 (−200)

Lightning −1.5 (+170) / Red Wings +1.5 (−200) Total: 6.0 (Over −112 / Under −108)

Tampa Bay vs Detroit Matchup Breakdown Five-on-Five Pace: Tampa is comfortable playing through controlled entries and inside cuts; Detroit prefers to stretch with early chips and middle-lane drives. First goal matters—if the Wings chase, the game can open quickly.

Tampa is comfortable playing through controlled entries and inside cuts; Detroit prefers to stretch with early chips and middle-lane drives. First goal matters—if the Wings chase, the game can open quickly. Special Teams: Tampa’s first unit lives on quick seams and one-touch entries; Detroit must deny the blue line and win first retrievals. Conversely, the Wings’ PP gets most dangerous on net-front tips and backside rotations.

Tampa’s first unit lives on quick seams and one-touch entries; Detroit must deny the blue line and win first retrievals. Conversely, the Wings’ PP gets most dangerous on net-front tips and backside rotations. Forecheck & Breakouts: The Lightning can pin with a layered 1-2-2; Detroit’s best answer is clean middle-support on exits to avoid long shifts and icings.

The Lightning can pin with a layered 1-2-2; Detroit’s best answer is clean middle-support on exits to avoid long shifts and icings. Goalie Notes: Projection leans to standard starters on regular rest. Total at 6.0 assumes average save rates; rebound control and screens will decide whether this leans to a track meet or a controlled 5-on-5 script.

Betting Angles & Line Movement Total temperature: 6.0 is a hinge number here. If penalties stack, live 6.5 becomes playable; if whistles stay quiet, first-period Under and full-game push equity increase.

6.0 is a hinge number here. If penalties stack, live 6.5 becomes playable; if whistles stay quiet, first-period Under and full-game push equity increase. Side dynamics: With Tampa in the −147 range, ML exposure beats laying the puck line unless Detroit’s transition defense cracks early.

With Tampa in the −147 range, ML exposure beats laying the puck line unless Detroit’s transition defense cracks early. Derivatives to monitor: Tampa team total Over if their PP draws multiple minors; Detroit +1.5 correlates with a disciplined 5-on-5 pace.

Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction & Expert Pick Pick: Over 6.0 (−112). With the Lightning vs Red Wings Odds holding at a flat 6.0 and both teams capable of converting off entries and special teams, the pathway to seven goals is realistic—especially if Detroit’s rush game forces Tampa into transition trading. 💰 Find The Best NHL Prices Before You Bet

