    NHL Articles

    Lightning vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Lightning vs. Rangers

    With the home team listed as home favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the smart bet in Wednesday night’s Lightning vs. Rangers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    027 Tampa Bay Lightning (+114) at 028 New York Rangers (-137); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 7, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    TV: TNT

    Lightning vs. Rangers: Bettors Love Home Favorite on Wednesday

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Hedman Hits 700 NHL Points in win over Devils

    Victor Hedman picked up three assists in Saturday’s 6-3 win over the Devils. His first helper was his 700th point. Only 29 defenders have achieved 700 career points in the NHL. Hedman heads into the All-Star break on a four-game, six-point scoring streak (one goal, five assists). He also has 50 points in 48 games, which is third on the team behind Nikita Kucherov (85) and Brayden Point (54). So much for all the speculation that Hedman’s career was in decline after he posted just 49 points last season.

    Kreider Held of Scoresheet

    Chris Kreider was unable to find the back of the net against the Avs on Monday despite putting a season-high seven shots on net. Kreider’s lack of a goal Monday shouldn’t be too concerning to fantasy players considering he has racked up 23 tallies this season and is well on his way to a third straight 35-goal campaign. While the 32-year-old winger’s 52-goal 2021-22 campaign certainly appears to be a fluke, he remains a top-end fantasy contributor and constant goal threat.

    Tampa Bay are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games

    NY Rangers are 14-6 SU in their last 20 games at home

    Tampa Bay are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

    NY Rangers are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Tampa Bay

    Lightning vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The under has cashed in nine out of the Lightning’s last 12 games against the Rangers and is 5-2 in their last seven games when playing on the road against the Rangers. The total has also gone under in eight out of the Lightning’s last 11 games played on a Wednesday.

    Lightning vs. Rangers Prediction: UNDER 6.5

