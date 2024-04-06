Lightning vs. Penguins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Lightning vs. Penguins matchup will be the featured game on ABC this Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET. With both teams listed at -110 on the moneyline and the total siting at 6.5 goals, what’s the smart bet for today’s game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

031 Tampa Bay Lightning (-110) at 032 Pittsburgh Penguins (-110); o/u 6.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 6, 2024

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Lightning vs. Penguins: Public Bettors Split for this Matchup

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Penguins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Stamkos has four-game, five-goal streak

Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist in a 7-4 victory over Montreal on Thursday. His first was a wicked one-timer from the bottom of the left faceoff circle on a cross-ice feed, and his second went into an empty net. Stamkos’ goal streak stands at four games and six points and includes five goals. Stamkos continues to climb the all-time goals list. He has vaulted over Michel Goulet, who played for the Nordiques and Blackhawks, and Stamkos is now tied with Ron Francis for 30th all time with 549. It took Francis 1,731 games to get to that total, while Stamkos has achieved it in just 1,076 contests.

Eller scores a goal on three shots vs. Caps

Lars Eller scored a goal on three shots and earned an assist versus the Capitals on Thursday. Eller made his former club pay with a two-point effort that will boost the Penguins’ long-shot chances of making the postseason. With his empty-net tally, the 34-year-old center was also able to bring his eight-game goal drought to a close. If he can secure just one more point, Eller will get back over the 30-point threshold after missing that mark last year.

Lightning vs. Penguins Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 31 of Pittsburgh’s last 42 games against Tampa Bay

Over/Under has gone OVER in 16 of Tampa Bay’s last 21 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games played on a Saturday when at home

Lightning vs. Penguins Betting Prediction

Take Pittsburgh. The Penguins are 5-1 in their last six games overall, are 7-3 in their last 10 home games and are 5-1 in their last six games against an Eastern Conference foe. On the other side, the Lightning are just 1-5 in their last six games against Pittsburgh and are 6-15 in their last 21 games when playing the Penguins on the road.

Lightning vs. Penguins Prediction: PITTSBURGH PENGUINS -110