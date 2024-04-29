Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Lightning vs. Panthers Game 5 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Lightning vs. Panthers

    After Tampa Bay staved off elimination in Game 4, the Lightning vs. Panthers matchup shifts back to Sunrise, FL. Will the Panthers close out the series with a win in Game 5? Or is there a better bet on the board?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    041 Tampa Bay Lightning (+152) at 042 Florida Panthers (-184); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 29, 2024

    Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

    TV: ESPN

    Lightning vs. Panthers Game 5: Public Bettors Love Florida in Game 5

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Vasilevskiy earns first win of series

    Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves Saturday during a 6-3 win over the Panthers in Game 4 of the Lightning’s first-round series. Tampa Bay’s offense finally got rolling against Sergei Bobrovsky, making Vasilevskiy’s job much easier, and after his team grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first period, he made sure Florida would never draw level. The star netminder hasn’t played poorly overall but will still take a 3.01 GAA and .899 save percentage into Game 5 on Monday, as the Bolts try to avoid elimination again.

    Bobrovsky in goal on Monday

    Sergei Bobrovsky will get the starting nod at home against the Lightning in Game 5 on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers’ official site reports. Bobrovsky will be looking for a bounce-back performance after conceding six goals on 32 shots (.813 save percentage) in Game 4 on Saturday. It was the veteran netminder’s first regulation loss in his last eight outings dating back to the regular season, having gone 6-1-1 over that stretch. Despite the subpar outing in Game 4, Bobrovsky, who was named a Vezina Trophy finalist Monday, was never really in danger of losing the starting job.

    Lightning are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games

    Panthers are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

    Lightning are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games against Florida

    Panthers are 7-0 SU in their last 7 games at home

    Lightning vs. Panthers Game 5 Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Lightning’s last seven games against the Panthers on the road and is 4-1 in their last five games played on a Monday. On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the Panthers’ last 10 games, is 8-3 in their last 11 home games and is 7-3 in their last 10 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

    Lightning vs. Panthers Game 5 Prediction: UNDER 6.5

