Lightning vs. Panthers Game 5 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

After Tampa Bay staved off elimination in Game 4, the Lightning vs. Panthers matchup shifts back to Sunrise, FL. Will the Panthers close out the series with a win in Game 5? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

041 Tampa Bay Lightning (+152) at 042 Florida Panthers (-184); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 29, 2024

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: ESPN

Lightning vs. Panthers Game 5: Public Bettors Love Florida in Game 5

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Vasilevskiy earns first win of series

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves Saturday during a 6-3 win over the Panthers in Game 4 of the Lightning’s first-round series. Tampa Bay’s offense finally got rolling against Sergei Bobrovsky, making Vasilevskiy’s job much easier, and after his team grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first period, he made sure Florida would never draw level. The star netminder hasn’t played poorly overall but will still take a 3.01 GAA and .899 save percentage into Game 5 on Monday, as the Bolts try to avoid elimination again.

Bobrovsky in goal on Monday

Sergei Bobrovsky will get the starting nod at home against the Lightning in Game 5 on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers’ official site reports. Bobrovsky will be looking for a bounce-back performance after conceding six goals on 32 shots (.813 save percentage) in Game 4 on Saturday. It was the veteran netminder’s first regulation loss in his last eight outings dating back to the regular season, having gone 6-1-1 over that stretch. Despite the subpar outing in Game 4, Bobrovsky, who was named a Vezina Trophy finalist Monday, was never really in danger of losing the starting job.

Lightning vs. Panthers Game 5 Betting Trends:

Lightning are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games

Panthers are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

Lightning are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games against Florida

Panthers are 7-0 SU in their last 7 games at home

Lightning vs. Panthers Game 5 Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Lightning’s last seven games against the Panthers on the road and is 4-1 in their last five games played on a Monday. On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the Panthers’ last 10 games, is 8-3 in their last 11 home games and is 7-3 in their last 10 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

Lightning vs. Panthers Game 5 Prediction: UNDER 6.5