Lightning vs. Panthers Game 4 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight in Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET, with coverage on ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports, and regional networks. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Lightning vs. Panthers Game 4 matchup?

Game Matchup

Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers, facing off in Game 4 tonight, promises an exciting encounter.

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 28, 2025

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are -150 moneyline favorites. The Lightning, meanwhile, are +125 moneyline underdogs in this crucial Game 4. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Lightning vs. Panthers Game 4 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

After dropping the first two games, Tampa Bay bounced back in Game 3 with a decisive 5–1 victory, narrowing Florida’s series lead to 2–1. The Lightning aim to even the series tonight before it returns to Tampa for Game 5 on Wednesday, emphasizing the high stakes of Lightning vs. Panthers Game 4.​

Players to Watch

Tampa Bay Lightning:

Jake Guentzel: Leads the team with 2 goals and 2 assists in the series.

Nikita Kucherov: Has contributed 4 assists and is a key playmaker.

Andrei Vasilevskiy: Posted a .890 save percentage with a 2.70 GAA through three games.​

Florida Panthers:

Matthew Tkachuk: Tallied 3 goals and 1 assist in the series.

Sam Reinhart: Florida’s regular-season leader with 39 goals and 81 points; has 3 goals and 2 assists in the series.

Sergei Bobrovsky: Maintains a 2.01 GAA and a .903 save percentage in the series.​

Projected Lineups

Lightning:

Forwards: Guentzel–Point–Kucherov; Raddysh–Cirelli–Goncalves; Geekie–Gourde–Paul; Girgensons–Glendening–Chaffee

Defense: Hedman–Moser; McDonagh–Cernak; Lilleberg–Perbix

Goalie: Vasilevskiy​

Panthers:

Forwards: Verhaeghe–Barkov–Reinhart; Rodrigues–Bennett–Tkachuk; Luostarinen–Lundell–Marchand; Samoskevich–Sturm–Boqvist

Defense: Forsling–Ekblad; Mikkola–Jones; Schmidt–Kulikov

Goalie: Bobrovsky​

Injury Report

Lightning:

Oliver Bjorkstrand: Out

Brandon Hagel: Out​

Panthers:

No reported injuries​

Lightning vs. Panthers Game 4 Betting Prediction

I’m taking the over. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over is 6-3-1. In the last four meetings between these two teams, the over cashed in three out of the previous four games. This suggests a high-scoring affair in this key Lightning vs. Panthers Game 4. The over is also 7-3 in the Lightning’s last 10 games, while the over is 4-1 in the Panthers’ last five games.

Lightning vs. Panthers Game 4 Prediction: OVER 5.5