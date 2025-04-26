Lightning vs. Panthers Game 3 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Florida keep rolling?

The Panthers have taken a 2-0 series lead after securing a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 2. The Lightning will look to rebound on home ice and avoid falling into a 3-0 series deficit.​ What’s the best bet in today’s Lightning vs. Panthers Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup

Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 26, 2025

Amerant Bank arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: TBS/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are -135 moneyline favorites. The Lightning, meanwhile, are +115 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 5.5 goals.

Lightning vs. Panthers Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Key Storylines

Panthers’ Momentum

Balanced Scoring: Ten different Panthers have recorded at least one point through the first two games.

Faceoff Dominance: Florida is winning 55.4% of their faceoffs, providing strong puck possession.

Veteran Leadership: Kyle Okposo, acquired at the trade deadline, will suit up in Game 3. He brings over 1,000 career regular-season NHL games of experience and is eager to contribute in his first playoff appearance since 2016.

Lightning’s Response

Power Play Efficiency: The Lightning’s power play has been a focal point, with only one successful conversion on six opportunities in Game 2. Improvement in this area is crucial for Tampa Bay’s success.

Goaltending Battle: Andrei Vasilevskiy has faced 64 shots in the first two games, stopping 59. He’ll need to continue his strong play to keep the Lightning competitive. ​

Lightning vs. Panthers Game 3 Betting Prediction

I backed the Panthers in the first two games in this matchup and there’s no reason to back off them now. They’re 7-3 in their last 10 games versus the Lightning, who have now dropped three consecutive games. With an opportunity to set up the dagger in Game 4, I don’t see the Panthers losing today.

Lightning vs. Panthers Game 3 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -135