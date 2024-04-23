Close Menu
    Lightning vs. Panthers Game 2 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Lightning vs. Panthers

    Following a tight, relatively low-scoring Game 1, what’s the best bet in Game 2 of the Lightning vs. Panthers series on Tuesday night? The puck will drop in Sunrise, FL at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    073 Tampa Bay Lightning (+150) at 074 Florida Panthers (-182); o/u 5.5

    12:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 21, 2024

    Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

    TV: ESPN2

    Lightning vs. Panthers Game 2: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Florida

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Vasilevskiy allows two goals on 27 shots in Game 1 loss

    Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 3-2 Game 1 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. The third goal was an empty-netter. With the score tied 1-1 early in the third period, Vasilevskiy allowed a power-play goal to Carter Verhaeghe that eventually lead to a game-winning empty-netter by Matthew Tkachuk. The Lightning would eventually score with 10 seconds left to pull within one, but it would prove to be too late at that point. Vasilevskiy finished with a .926 save percentage en route to his third loss in a row. The 29-year-old netminder is the clear No. 1 option for the Lightning, so expect him to get all the starts throughout the playoffs.

    Tkachuk scores a goal, adds assist in Game 1 win

    Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 Game 1 win over the Lightning on Sunday. With the score tied 1-1 early in the third period, Tkachuk provided a power-play assist on Carter Verhaeghe’s go-ahead goal. Tkachuk added an empty-net goal late in the third period, which turned into the game-winner when Tampa scored in the final seconds. The physical winger also contributed two hits and four shots on net in 17:07 of ice time. This was his second multi-point game in a row and his fourth consecutive game with at least one point. The Panthers play at home again for Game 2 on Tuesday.

    Lightning are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

    Panthers are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games

    Lightning are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against Florida

    Panthers are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Tampa Bay

    Lightning vs. Panthers Game 2 Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The under is 9-3 in the Lightning’s last 12 games against Florida, is 6-1 in the Panthers’ last seven games overall and is 12-5 in their last 17 home games. The under is also 8-3 in the Panthers’ last 11 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference, is 25-7 in their last 32 games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division and is 6-1 in their last seven games played in April.

    Lightning vs. Panthers Game 2 Prediction: UNDER 5.5

