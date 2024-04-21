Lightning vs. Panthers Game 1 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

With the number sitting at just 5.5 goals, is the over the best bet in Sunday’s Lightning vs. Panthers Game 1 matchup at 12:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

051 Tampa Bay Lightning (+140) at 052 Florida Panthers (-170); o/u 5.5

12:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 21, 2024

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: ESPN

Lightning vs. Panthers Game 1: Public Bettors Backing Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Kucherov makes history in finale

Nikita Kucherov scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday’s 6-4 win over the Maple leafs. His second-period helper on a Brayden Point tally put Kucherov in the history books as the fifth player in NHL history to accumulate 100 assists in a season — rarified air that was previously only reached by Wayne Gretzky (a mind-boggling 11 times), Mario Lemieux and Bobby Orr (once each) before both Kucherov and Connor McDavid did it in 2023-24. Kucherov claimed his second scoring title with a career-high 144 points through 81 games — his 44 goals were also a personal best. Kucherov will lead the Lightning into the playoffs beginning Sunday against the Panthers.

Bobrovsky secures win over Sabres

Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves while conceding two goals in a 3-2 overtime victory over Buffalo on Saturday. Bobrovsky ends the regular season having gone undefeated in regulation over his final four appearances. During that stretch, the veteran backstop went 3-0-1 with a 1.22 GAA and two shutouts. Look for Bobrovsky to see all of the starts once the Panthers’ first-round series against the Lightning starts Sunday.

Lightning vs. Panthers Game 1 Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Florida’s last 6 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 8 of Tampa Bay’s last 11 games against Florida

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 7 games when playing as the underdog

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Florida’s last 6 games at home

Lightning vs. Panthers Game 1 Betting Prediction

Take the over. In the previous 10 meetings between these two teams, the under cashed seven times. That includes the Panthers’ 3-2 win over the Lightning in Tampa, FL on December 27 of this season. That said, the last two meetings were shootouts. The Panthers again beat the Lightning in Tampa on February 17 by a 9-2 score, then the Bolts returned the favor by beating Florida in Sunrise, 5-3. In both instances, the over 6.5 cashed, so I don’t think the 5.5-goal threshold will be a problem today for these two teams.

Lightning vs. Panthers Game 1 Prediction: OVER 5.5