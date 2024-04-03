Lightning vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Lightning vs. Maple Leafs matchup will be one of the premium contests on the NHL schedule for Wednesday night’s action. With Toronto listed as a moneyline favorite and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the best bet tonight at Scotiabank Arena?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

069 Tampa Bay Lightning (+112) at 070 Toronto Maple Leafs (-134); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs: Bettors Leaning with Boston

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Maple Leafs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Vasilevskiy falls to Detroit

Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 31 shots in Monday’s 4-2 loss to the Red Wings. Vasilevskiy allowed just one goal through the first two periods but he’d surrender two goals in the final frame before Detroit added an empty-netter, sticking the 29-year-old netminder with a 4-2 defeat. It’s the first loss in regulation since March 7 for Vasilevskiy — he’d gone 7-0-1 with a .930 save percentage in his previous eight outings. Vasilevskiy’s now 28-17-2 with a .900 save percentage and 2.86 GAA on the season. He figures to be back in net Wednesday when the Lightning visit Toronto.

Samsonov hangs on for win vs. Panthers

Ilya Samsonov allowed four goals on 30 shots in Monday’s 6-4 victory over the Panthers. Samsonov allowed just one goal through the first two periods before Florida responded with three tallies in the third, cutting Toronto’s lead to 5-4. However, Samsonov and the Maple Leafs would hang on for the eventual 6-4 win. It’s the third straight win for the 27-year-old netminder, who improved to 21-6-7 with an .892 save percentage and 3.06 GAA this season. Samsonov figures to be back between the pipes Wednesday when the Maple Leafs host Tampa Bay.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Toronto’s last 10 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Toronto’s last 5 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 15 of Tampa Bay’s last 21 games against Toronto

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Tampa Bay’s last 10 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

Take Toronto. The Maple Leafs have won 17 out of their last 24 games entering play on Wednesday. They’re also 10-4 in their last 14 home games and are 4-1 in their last five games when playing an opponent from the Atlantic Division. On the other side, the Lightning are just 3-8 in their last 11 games versus Toronto. That includes a mark of 1-6 in their last seven games versus the Maple Leafs.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS -134