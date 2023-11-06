Lightning vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With Toronto listed as heavy moneyline favorites over Tampa Bay and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet in Monday’s Lightning vs. Maple Leafs matchup? The puck is set to drop at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

037 Tampa Bay Lightning (+128) at 038 Toronto Maple Leafs (-154); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 6, 2023

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: NHL Network

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click

Tampa Bay Lightning DFS SPIN

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and four assists in a 6-4 win over Ottawa on Saturday. Kucherov essentially put the Bolts on his back and carried them to victory. “I think it all started with [Kucherov] dumping pucks in and showing us how to play, how to play hard,” Lightning forward Michael Eyssimont said after the game. “He led us tonight, all night. Not just on the scoresheet, but the way he played.” It was Kucherov’s fourth five-point NHL game, which moved him ahead of Vincent Lecavalier for most in Lightning history.

Toronto Maple Leafs DFS SPIN

William Nylander picked up an assist Saturday in a 6-4 loss to the Sabres. It extended Nylander’s season-opening point streak (and franchise record) to 11 games. He has 15 points, including six goals, in those 11 outings. He and linemate John Tavares have been a highly effective duo, no matter who lines up with them. Nylander is a play-and-ignore talent — he should never be out of your lineup unless the Leafs have the day off.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Toronto

Tampa Bay is 14-4 ATS in its last 18 games when playing on the road against Toronto

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Toronto’s last 6 games

Toronto is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Tampa Bay

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Prediction

Take the under, which has cashed in five of the Maple Leafs’ last six games overall and in 10 of Toronto’s last 13 games when facing an opponent in the Eastern Conference. The under is also 9-3 in the Maple Leafs’ last 12 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5