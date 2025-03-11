Lightning vs. Hurricanes Prediction: Is total too high?

The Carolina Hurricanes (38-22-4) will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (37-22-4) on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Hurricanes are currently on a four-game winning streak, while the Lightning have won eight of their last ten games. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Lightning vs. Hurricanes matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning (+110) at Carolina Hurricanes (-130); o/u 6

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

TV: ESPN+

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Public Betting Backing Carolina

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Hurricanes moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have been solid defensively, allowing only 2.70 goals per game. Key defensemen Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns have combined for 17.7 defensive point shares, contributing to the team’s strong defensive performance. Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov has also been reliable, posting a .903 save percentage and a 2.47 goals-against average.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning boast a potent offense, averaging 3.54 goals per game, led by Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel, who have combined for 58 goals and 104 assists this season. Defensively, they have been strong as well, allowing only 2.67 goals per game, with defensemen Ryan McDonagh and Victor Hedman combining for 17.1 defensive point shares. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has been impressive, recording a .920 save percentage and a 2.25 goals-against average.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Betting Prediction

Both teams have been performing well recently, but the Hurricanes’ home-ice advantage and strong defensive play may give them the edge in this matchup. Expect a closely contested game with limited scoring opportunities. The under is 3-6-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. I’m taking the under 6 at Bovada.lv.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Prediction: UNDER 6