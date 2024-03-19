Lightning vs. Golden Knights NHL Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Lightning vs. Golden Knights matchup will drop the puck from Vegas at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. With the Golden Knights listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the smart bet tonight from Vegas?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

023 Tampa Bay Lightning (+116) at 024 Vegas Golden Knights (-140); o/u 6.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 19, 2024

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Lightning vs. Golden Knights: Bettors Split on Tuesday

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Vasilevskiy a Difference Maker in Win

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 47 saves Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Panthers. The win belongs to Vasilevskiy. The Bolts went up 4-0 by the 6:59 mark of the second period, but then the Panthers woke up and outshot the Bolts 37-3 from that moment forward. Vasy was a machine the rest of the way and is the main reason Tampa Bay got the victory. It was his third straight win and his fourth in his last five starts.

Pietrangelo Gathers Helper in Sunday’s Win

Alex Pietrangelo logged an assist, five blocked shots, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Devils. Pietrangelo has chipped in three assists and 17 blocks over his last five outings. The 34-year-old defenseman set up William Carrier’s game-tying goal early in the third period. Pietrangelo is up to 32 points, 137 shots on net, 155 blocks and a minus-5 rating through 62 outings overall. He continues to play on the top pairing and has meshed quickly with Noah Hanifin, leaving Alec Martinez to compete for a bottom-four role.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends:

Tampa Bay is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

Tampa Bay is 5-1 SU in their last 6 games on the road

Vegas is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games at home

Vegas is 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 6-1 in the Lightning’s last seven games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games when facing a conference opponent and is 17-6 in their last 23 games against Pacific Division foes. On the other side, the over is 9-2 in the Golden Knights’ last 11 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference, is 9-3 in their last 12 games overall and has cashed in five out of Vegas’ last six games against Tampa Bay.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Prediction: OVER 6.5