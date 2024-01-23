Lightning vs. Flyers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

A pair of hot teams will square off at Wells Fargo Center in Tuesday night’s Lightning vs. Flyers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET. Will the Lightning’s success versus the Flyers continue tonight in Philadelphia?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

051 Tampa Bay Lightning (-111) at 052 Philadelphia Flyers (-108); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Lightning vs. Flyers: Public Bettors Favor Philadelphia Slightly

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Flyers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Vaslievskiy Falls to Detroit

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 of 35 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Red Wings on Sunday. Vasilevskiy was solid Sunday, allowing just two goals while facing his second-highest shot total this season. However, the Lightning offense was stymied by Alex Lyon and the Red Wings, sticking Vasilevskiy with the 2-1 defeat. The loss stopped the 29-year-old netminder’s winning streak at four as he falls to 13-10-0 with a .901 save percentage and 2.83 GAA this season. Vasilevskiy will look to bounce back in his next outing, likely to come Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Ersson Fades Late vs. Senators

Samuel Ersson stopped 29 of 33 shots in Sunday’s 5-3 loss to the Senators. Ottawa’s final goal was scored into an empty net. The Flyers were up 3-1 midway through the second period, but Ersson couldn’t make the lead hold up, although he didn’t get much help from his defense. It’s the first time since late October that the 24-year-old netminder has given up more than three goals in an outing, and through six appearances in January, he’s 3-1-1 with a .928 save percentage.

Lightning vs. Flyers Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Tampa Bay’s last 17 games against Philadelphia

The over/under has gone OVER in 12 of Philadelphia’s last 17 games against Tampa Bay

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Philadelphia’s last 11 games when playing at home against Tampa Bay

Lightning vs. Flyers Betting Prediction

Take Tampa Bay. The Lightning are 24-8 in their last 32 games against the Flyers, which includes a mark of 12-2 in their last 14 games versus Philadelphia. The Flyers, meanwhile, are just 3-10 in their last 13 home games versus the Lightning and have dropped seven straight versus Tampa Bay at Wells Fargo Center. The Bolts are also 5-1 in their last six games overall and are 21-9 in their last 30 games played in January and are 10-3 in their last 13 games when they’re listed as the favorite.

Lightning vs. Flyers Prediction: TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING -111