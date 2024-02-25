Lightning vs. Devils NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Lightning will visit the Devils at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. Given Tampa Bay’s success against New Jersey in previous meetings, are the Bolts the best bet in today’s Lightning vs. Devils matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

055 Tampa Bay Lightning (+102) at 056 New Jersey Devils (-122); o/u 6.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 25, 2024

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: TNT

Lightning vs. Devils: Public Bettors Favor Tampa Bay

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Vasilevskiy Back in Win Column

Andrei Vasilevskiy turned aside 32 shots in Saturday’s 4-2 win over the Islanders. The 29-year-old netminder snapped a three-start losing streak with a strong effort, as he took a shutout into the third period before the Isles made things a bit interesting. The win was Vasilevskiy’s 20th, marking the eighth straight season he’s reached that mark. After his recent skid, he still sports a disappointing 2.95 GAA and .897 save percentage through 34 outings.

Daws Hangs on for Win on Saturday

Nico Daws made 23 saves in Saturday’s 4-3 win over the Canadiens. After a scoreless first period, the 23-year-old netminder had trouble keeping Montreal down once the New Jersey offense got rolling. Daws was caught too deep in his net on a Nick Suzuki tally midway through the second. The Devils’ netminder also couldn’t squeeze another Suzuki shot inside the final two minutes of the third as the Habs tried to rally from a 4-2 deficit. He’s allowed at least three goals in four straight starts, going 2-2-0 with a brutal .856 save percentage during that span. With Akira Schmid back on the NHL roster, Daws’ run as the clear No. 1 for the Devils could be coming to an end.

Lightning vs. Devils Betting Trends:

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 6 games against New Jersey

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Tampa Bay’s last 8 games on the road

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of New Jersey’s last 6 games when playing as the favorite

Lightning vs. Devils Betting Prediction

Take Tampa Bay. The Lightning are 20-8 in their last 28 games against the Devils, which includes a 12-3 record over their last 15 games versus New Jersey. The Devils, meanwhile, are just 1-6 in their last seven games when playing Tampa Bay at home, are 2-5 in their last seven games against an Eastern Conference foe and are 2-5 in their last seven games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division.

Lightning vs. Devils Prediction: TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING +102