Lightning vs. Canadiens Prediction: Will over cash for bettors in Montreal?

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens are set to face off today at the Bell Centre in Montreal. This will be their third and final meeting of the regular season, with the Canadiens having won the previous two matchups.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning (-165) at Montreal Canadiens (+140); o/u 6.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 9, 2025

Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

TV: NHL Network

Lightning vs. Canadiens Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Tampa

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning are coming off a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings, where forward Brandon Hagel continued his impressive form by scoring two goals, bringing his season total to 26. Brayden Point also reached a milestone in that game, netting his 30th goal of the season.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens have struggled recently, losing seven of their last eight games, including a 4-0 defeat to the New Jersey Devils in their most recent outing. Despite these challenges, Montreal has found success against Tampa Bay this season, winning both prior encounters.

Key Players to Watch

Brandon Hagel (Lightning): With six goals in his last five games, Hagel has been a significant offensive contributor for Tampa Bay.

Brayden Point (Lightning): Leading the team with 30 goals this season, Point's scoring ability will be crucial in this matchup.

Cole Caufield (Canadiens): Caufield leads Montreal with 26 goals and will be a key player to watch in today's game.

The Canadiens will be without Emil Heineman and David Reinbacher due to injuries. The Lightning are missing Janis Moser (lower-body injury) and Jonas Johansson.

Lightning vs. Canadiens Betting Prediction

Take the over. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over is 6-3-1. The Lightning have also seen a rise in goal-scoring of late, netting a combined 15 goals over their last three games entering play today. Montreal, meanwhile, has allowed at least three goals in eight consecutive games.

Lightning vs. Canadiens Prediction: OVER 6.5