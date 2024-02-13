Lightning vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Lightning have had issues in previous meetings with the Bruins and have also struggled at TD Garden, where they’ll be tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. Is Boston the right side in tonight’s Lightning vs. Bruins matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

019 Tampa Bay Lightning (+132) at 020 Boston Bruins (-160); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 13, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Lightning vs. Bruins: Bettors Hammering Boston on Moneyline

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Three-Game Point Drought for Point

Brayden Point has no points in three games since the All-Star break. Point has six shots, but nothing to show for it. After a five-game point drought in early December, Point roared off on a six-game scoring streak that included four goals and four assists, so it’s just a matter of time until he snaps out of this slump, too. On the season, Point has 54 points, including 25 goals, 143 shots and 165 face-off wins. His 43.8 winning percentage at the dot is a strange blight on his stat sheet after posting seasons of 51.0 and 50.7 over the last two years. There’s no obvious reason, other than perhaps overuse — Point is averaging 20:24 TOI this season, which is 1:20 more than his career mark.

Swayman Gets Zero Help from Bruins

Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Capitals on Saturday. Swayman allowed just two goals, so this loss wasn’t on him. His teammates had three power-play opportunities in the third period but failed to capitalize. Swayman is the better half of the Bruins’ goaltending platoon, but the team continues to alternate starts. Ultimately, this approach will strengthen Swayman’s game and make him a better goalie, but it’s a touch frustrating for managers this season.

Lightning vs. Bruins Betting Trends:

The over/under has gone UNDER in 6 of Boston’s last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Tampa Bay’s last 21 games played on a Tuesday when on the road

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Boston’s last 6 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Boston’s last 21 games played in February

Lightning vs. Bruins Betting Prediction

Take Boston. The Lightning are just 2-7 in their last nine games versus Boston and are 1-4 in their last five games when playing at TD Garden. On the other side, the Bruins have won seven out of their last 10 games overall, are 59-19 in their last 78 games at home and are 60-25 in their last 85 games against a conference opponent.

Lightning vs. Bruins Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -160