Lightning vs. Avalanche Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With the home team listed as moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Lightning vs. Avalanche matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

017 Tampa Bay Lightning (+125) at 018 Colorado Avalanche (-150); o/u 6.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 27, 2023

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Lightning vs. Avalanche Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Tampa Bay Lightning DFS SPIN

Steven Stamkos scored a goal with an assist in Friday’s 8-2 road win against the Hurricanes. Stamkos got the Lightning on the board in the second period with a power-play marker. He added a secondary assist on the man advantage on the final goal of the evening. The Tampa Bay captain finished with three shots on goal, one hit and won six of 11 faceoffs in 18:05 of ice time. He has scored a goal in four straight games, racking up seven points during the span.

Colorado Avalanche DFS SPIN

Cale Makar notched an assist and blocked three shots in Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Flames. Makar’s eight-game point streak ended Friday in Minnesota, but he was able to pick up his league-leading 25th helper in Saturday’s outing. He helped out on a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the second period. Makar is up to 30 points — one of five players in the league at that threshold — and he’s added 48 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 20 appearances.

Lightning vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Trends

The Lightning is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Colorado

Tampa Bay is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

Colorado is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Colorado’s last 6 games at home

Lightning vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

Take the over, which cashed in nine out of Tampa Bay’s last 12 games played on a Monday. The over is also 8-3 in the Aves’ last 11 games overall, is a near-perfect five-of-six in Colorado’s last six home games and is 7-3 in the team’s last 10 games played in November. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the Lightning’s last six games when listed as the underdog.

Lightning vs. Avalanche NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5