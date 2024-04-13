Kraken vs. Stars NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The over has been profitable in previous Kraken vs. Stars matchups. That said, is the under the smarter play on Saturday when these two teams meet in Dallas at 3:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

003 Seattle Kraken (+198) at 004 Dallas Stars (-245); o/u 5.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 13, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Kraken vs. Stars: Public Hammering Dallas at Betting Window

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Stars’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Daccord stops 20 of 23 shots in loss to SJ

Joey Daccord stopped 20 of 23 shots in Thursday’s 3-1 loss to the Sharks. Although the Kraken tilted the ice toward the Sharks’ zone, Devin Cooley was sharp, stopping 49 of their 50 shots on goal. This was Daccord’s first start in April, but he has just two wins over nine outings since the beginning of March. He’s now at 18-17-11 with a 2.43 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 48 appearances this season. The Kraken have a back-to-back in Dallas on Saturday and in St. Louis on Sunday, so Philipp Grubauer and Daccord should split the next two games.

Oettinger’s streak snapped by Jets

Jake Oettinger allowed two goals on 23 shots in Thursday’s 3-0 loss to the Jets. The third goal was an empty-netter. Oettinger had won his previous eight outings, giving up just 13 goals in that span. He was solid again Thursday, but the Stars couldn’t solve Laurent Brossoit. The loss put Oettinger at 33-14-4 with a 2.80 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 52 contests this season. The Stars are still in the driver’s seat to clinch the top spot in the Central Division, and they’ll have a favorable home matchup versus the Kraken on Saturday as their next chance to do it.

Kraken vs. Stars Betting Trends:

Kraken are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against Dallas

Stars are 16-6 SU in their last 22 games

Kraken are 3-13 SU in their last 16 games played on a Saturday

Stars are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home

Kraken vs. Stars Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has actually gone over in 10 out of the Kraken’s last 12 games against Dallas overall and in five out of the last six meetings between these two teams at American Airlines Arena. That said, the under is 7-3 in the Kraken’s last 10 conference games, is 5-0 in their last five games against an opponent from the Central Division and is 5-2 in their last seven road games when playing on a Saturday.

On the other side, the under is 6-1 in the Stars’ last seven games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 home games and is 5-1 in their last six games when facing an opponent from the Western Conference.

Kraken vs. Stars Prediction: UNDER 5.5