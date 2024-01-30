Kraken vs. Sharks NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the road team favored heavily on the moneyline and the total sitting at 5.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Kraken vs. Sharks matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

063 Seattle Kraken (-210) at 064 San Jose Sharks (+172); o/u 5.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 30, 2024

SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, CA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Kraken vs. Sharks: Public Bettors Favor Road Team on Tuesday

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Kraken moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Daccord Posts Win over Blue Jackets

Joey Daccord stopped 30 of 32 shots in Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets. The Kraken jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, though Yegor Chinakhov scored twice on Daccord in the third to make it interesting. This was Daccord’s second win in his last six outings after hitting a bit of a rough patch. The 27-year-old improved to 15-8-9 with a 2.36 GAA and a .920 save percentage over 33 contests. Philipp Grubauer has backed him up over the last week, but it’s unclear when head coach Dave Hakstol might give Daccord some well-earned rest.

Blackwood Starting Tuesday

Mackenzie Blackwood will protect the home net Tuesday versus Seattle, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now. Blackwood has won his past two outings, having stopped 60 of 65 shots in that span. Through 31 games played this season, he has supplied a 7-17-3 record with a 3.63 GAA and an .896 save percentage. The Kraken rank 27th in the league with 2.84 goals per contest this campaign.

Kraken vs. Sharks Betting Trends:

Seattle are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

San Jose are 5-17 SU in their last 22 games

Seattle are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against San Jose

San Jose are 16-49 SU in their last 65 games at home

Kraken vs. Sharks Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has gone under in six out of Seattle’s last eight games against San Jose, in five out of the Kraken’s last seven games against a conference opponent and is a perfect seven for seven in their last seven games against an opponent from the Pacific Division.

Kraken vs. Sharks Prediction: UNDER 5.5