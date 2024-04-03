Kraken vs. Kings NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Even though the total for Wednesday night’s Kraken vs. Kings matchup sits at just 5.5 goals, is the under still the best bet tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

073 Seattle Kraken (+150) at 074 Los Angeles Kings (-182); o/u 5.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TNT

Kraken vs. Kings: Public Bettors Backing L.A.

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Kings’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Dunn grabs assist in return to ice

Vince Dunn picked up an assist, fired two shots on goal and blocked three shots in Monday’s 4-2 win over the Sharks. Dunn helped out on Jared McCann’s empty-netter in the third period. This was Dunn’s first game since March 4 — he missed 12 contests due to an upper-body injury. The 27-year-old defenseman should see top-pairing minutes and plenty of power-play time to close out the campaign. He has 46 points, 120 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 58 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 58 appearances this season.

Doughty supplies helper on Monday

Drew Doughty logged an assist and five hits in Monday’s 4-3 loss to the Jets. Doughty has been limited to four assists over his last nine outings. The 34-year-old defenseman has generally, however, been as steady as ever on the Kings’ top pairing this year, racking up 46 points (18 on the power play) through 74 contests. He’s added 121 shots on net, 100 hits, 132 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-15 rating to offer a balanced stat line for fantasy managers.

Kraken vs. Kings Betting Trends:

Kraken are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games

Kings are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games at home

Kraken are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games on the road

Kings are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Seattle

Kraken vs. Kings Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has fallen under in four out of Seattle’s last five games against Los Angeles, in eight out of the Kraken’s last 11 road games and in five out of their last seven games against the Western Conference. The under is also 4-1 in the Kraken’s last five games when listed as an underdog.

Kraken vs. Kings Prediction: UNDER 5.5