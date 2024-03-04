Kraken vs. Flames NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Public bettors are all over Calgary on Monday but is Seattle the better bet in tonight’s Kraken vs. Flames matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

023 Seattle Kraken (+114) at 024 Calgary Flames (-137); o/u 5.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Monday, March 4, 2024

Scotiabank Saddlehome, Calgary, AB

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Kraken vs. Flames: Public Bettors All Over Calgary

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Flames moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Grubauer Takes Tough Loss on Saturday

Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to the Oilers. It’s the 32-year-old netminder’s first loss in six outings since he returned from a lower-body injury just after the All-Star break, but it took a heroic effort from Stuart Skinner in the other crease to keep the Kraken out of the win column. Grubauer appears to be reclaiming the starting job in Seattle from Joey Daccord — he’s started three straight games, and since rejoining the lineup, Grubauer has posted a 1.56 GAA and .942 save percentage to go along with his 4-1-0 record.

Kadri Goes End-to-End on Power Play

Nazem Kadri scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday’s 4-3 win over the Penguins. Kadri did it all himself on an end-to-end rush in the third period, with his goal cutting the deficit to 3-2. The center has been excellent of late, racking up six goals and two assists over his last seven outings. For the season, he’s up to 22 tallies, 52 points (11 on the power play), 191 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-4 rating through 60 appearances.

Kraken vs. Flames Betting Trends:

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Seattle’s last 7 games against Calgary

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Calgary’s last 7 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 11 of Seattle’s last 14 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Calgary’s last 6 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Kraken vs. Flames Betting Prediction

Take Calgary. The Flames are 9-3 in their last 12 games overall, which includes a mark of 5-0 in their last five games. They’ve also won eight out of their last 10 games against Seattle, are 5-2 in their last seven home games and are 7-3 in their last 10 games against an opponent from the Western Conference. On the other side, the Kraken are 2-8 in their last 10 games against Calgary, are 2-6 in their last eight road games and are 1-5 in their last six road games when playing on a Monday.

Kraken vs. Flames Prediction: CALGARY FLAMES -137