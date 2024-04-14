Close Menu
    Kraken vs. Blues NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Kraken vs. Blues

    The Kraken vs. Blues matchup will lead off the coverage on TNT Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Will St. Louis earn a victory over a Seattle? Or is there a better bet today at Enterprise Center?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    027 Seattle Kraken (+112) at 028 St. Louis Blues (-134); o/u 5.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 14, 2024

    Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

    TV: TNT

    Kraken vs. Blues: Public Bettors Favoring St. Louis

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Blues’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Grubauer to be in net vs. Blues

    Philip Grubauer is set to start on the road against Dallas on Saturday, according to Scott Malone of Root Sports. Grubauer earned a 39-save shutout victory over Arizona in his last start Tuesday. He’s 14-14-2 with a 2.81 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 34 appearances in 2023-24. Dallas ranks third offensively with 3.63 goals per contest, so they will be a difficult adversary for Grubauer.

    Neighbours likely to miss the rest of the season

    Jake Neighbours (upper body) will likely miss the remainder of the season, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. The Blues host Seattle on Sunday before visiting Dallas on Wednesday to conclude the 2023-24 campaign. Neighbours has missed the past three contests after getting injured in a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose on April 6. Assuming he won’t return, the promising 22-year-old forward will finish the season with 27 goals, 38 points and 145 shots on net in 77 games.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Seattle’s last 5 games against St. Louis

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 4 of St. Louis’ last 5 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Seattle’s last 7 games

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of St. Louis’ last 5 games against Seattle

    Kraken vs. Blues Betting Prediction

    Take St. Louis. The Kraken are 5-12 in their last 17 games overall, are 2-6 in their last eight games against the Blues and are 6-16 in their last 22 game against a Central Division foe. On the other side, the Blues are 11-4 in their last 15 games against an opponent from the Pacific Division, are 6-0 in their last six games played on Sunday and have won five out of their last seven games when listed as a favorite.

    Kraken vs. Blues Prediction: ST. LOUIS BLUES -134

