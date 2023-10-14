Kraken vs. Blues, NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

While the Kraken are still in search of their first win, the Blues are looking to win their home opener on Saturday night. Check out betting odds, trends and our prediction for tonight’s Kraken vs. Blues matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

037 Seattle Kraken (-105) at 038 St. Louis Blues (-114); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Kraken vs. Blues Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Kraken moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Seattle Kraken DFS SPIN

Philip Grubauer allowed two goals on 34 shots in Thursday’s 3-0 loss to the Predators. The third goal was an empty-netter. Grubauer turned in a solid performance, but he received no help from his offense. The first goal against him was on a shorthanded breakaway, and the second goal was deflected off a crowd in front. Grubauer has allowed five goals on 61 shots over his first two games this season, but the Kraken have scored just once. If he can keep his performance steady, he’ll give Seattle a chance to win more often than he has in his first two years with the team. The Kraken’s road trip concludes Saturday in St. Louis.

St. Louis Blues DFS SPIN

Jordan Binnington stopped 33 of 34 shots in the Blues’ 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars on Thursday. Binnington allowed a goal to Jamie Benn just 18 seconds into the second period but shut the door on the Stars the rest of the way. Unfortunately, the Blues could only provide him with one goal of offensive support, resulting in Binnington picking up a shootout loss in his first start of the season. The Canadian netminder will look to bounce back from a tough 2022-23 campaign where he posted a 27-27-6 record with a 3.31 GAA and an .894 save percentage. Saturday versus Seattle could be the next time Binnington is between the pipes.

Kraken vs. Blues NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Seattle’s last 12 games on the road

Seattle is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games when playing St. Louis

St. Louis is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 9 of St. Louis’s last 13 games

Kraken vs. Blues NHL Betting Prediction

Take St. Louis. The Blues implemented a new defensive system in training camp and preseason to help fix a lot of the issues they had in front of Binnington last season. While it’s only been one game, that defensive system looked good on Thursday night in Dallas, where the Blues fell to the Stars in a 2-1 shootout. Binnington was also sensational and while the Blues didn’t generate much scoring, the key is that their defense didn’t resemble the dumpster fire it did a year ago.

Kraken vs. Blues NHL Prediction: ST. LOUIS BLUES -114