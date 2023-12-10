Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Kings vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Kings vs. Rangers

    The Kings are red-hot but will they take down the Rangers on Sunday night from Madison Square Garden? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Kings vs. Rangers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    061 Los Angeles Kings (+106) at 062 New York Rangers (-128); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 10, 2023

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Kings vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Los Angeles Kings DFS SPIN

    Kevin Fiala picked two apples Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders. Fiala fed a beauty cross-ice pass to Adrian Kempe at the right circle for a one-timer on the power play, and a 1-0 lead at 5:40 of the second frame.

    Vladislav Gavrikov took a feed from Fiala and wired a shot through a crowd 3:28 later to push the score to 2-0. The winger is on a three-game, five-assist scoring streak, and he has 25 points, including 19 apples, in 24 games. If he can sustain this pace, Fiala will flirt with a new career mark. He put up 33 goals and 52 assists (85 points) in his last season in Minny. His playmaking stands out more on the left coast, though. But more than a point per game stands on its own merits.

    New York Rangers DFS SPIN

    Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Capitals on Saturday. It wasn’t really on Shesterkin because the Rangers couldn’t solve Charlie Lindgren, who was lights out at the other end of the ice. Still, Shesterkin hasn’t been his dominant self this season despite the success that the Rangers have had in the standings. He has posted a 10-6-0 record with a 2.83 GAA and .908 save percentage. He has allowed nine goals in his last two games, which were both losses.

    Los Angeles is 11-1 SU in its last 12 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Los Angeles’s last 6 games

    NY Rangers is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home

    NY Rangers is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Los Angeles

    Kings vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

    Take New York. The Kings are just 1-4 straight up in their last five games against the Rangers. In their last five games at Madison Square Garden, the Kings are also just 1-5. On the other side, the Rangers have won 16 out of their last 21 games and have won nine out of their last 11 games at home. The Rangers have also won 23 out of their last 29 games against non-conference foes.

    Kings vs. Rangers NHL Prediction: NEW YORK RANGERS -128

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com