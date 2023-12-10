Kings vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Kings are red-hot but will they take down the Rangers on Sunday night from Madison Square Garden? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Kings vs. Rangers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

061 Los Angeles Kings (+106) at 062 New York Rangers (-128); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 10, 2023

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Kings vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Los Angeles Kings DFS SPIN

Kevin Fiala picked two apples Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders. Fiala fed a beauty cross-ice pass to Adrian Kempe at the right circle for a one-timer on the power play, and a 1-0 lead at 5:40 of the second frame.

Vladislav Gavrikov took a feed from Fiala and wired a shot through a crowd 3:28 later to push the score to 2-0. The winger is on a three-game, five-assist scoring streak, and he has 25 points, including 19 apples, in 24 games. If he can sustain this pace, Fiala will flirt with a new career mark. He put up 33 goals and 52 assists (85 points) in his last season in Minny. His playmaking stands out more on the left coast, though. But more than a point per game stands on its own merits.

New York Rangers DFS SPIN

Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Capitals on Saturday. It wasn’t really on Shesterkin because the Rangers couldn’t solve Charlie Lindgren, who was lights out at the other end of the ice. Still, Shesterkin hasn’t been his dominant self this season despite the success that the Rangers have had in the standings. He has posted a 10-6-0 record with a 2.83 GAA and .908 save percentage. He has allowed nine goals in his last two games, which were both losses.

Kings vs. Rangers NHL Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 11-1 SU in its last 12 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Los Angeles’s last 6 games

NY Rangers is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home

NY Rangers is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Los Angeles

Kings vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

Take New York. The Kings are just 1-4 straight up in their last five games against the Rangers. In their last five games at Madison Square Garden, the Kings are also just 1-5. On the other side, the Rangers have won 16 out of their last 21 games and have won nine out of their last 11 games at home. The Rangers have also won 23 out of their last 29 games against non-conference foes.

Kings vs. Rangers NHL Prediction: NEW YORK RANGERS -128