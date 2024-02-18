Kings vs. Penguins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the host listed as a moneyline favorite and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the best bet in Sunday evening’s Kings vs. Penguins matchup at 6:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

031 Los Angeles Kings (+108) at 032 Pittsburgh Penguins (-130); o/u 5.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 18, 2024

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Kings vs. Penguins: Bettors Favoring Host Penguins

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Penguins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Clarke Scores First Career Goal in Overtime

Brandt Clarke score the overtime winner and added an assist in Saturday’s 5-4 victory over the Bruins. The rookie blueliner was in the right place at the right time to score his first career NHL goal. He stepped out of the penalty box and converted a breakaway on Linus Ullmark with just 27 seconds left in OT. Clarke is up to four points in eight games for the Kings this season. He’s had trouble keeping a regular spot in the lineup when he’s been up with the big club. Saturday’s performance could propel him into consistent ice time.

Crosby Secures 30-Goal Campaign

Sidney Crosby scored twice on three shots and went plus-3 in Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Blackhawks. Crosby had gone two contests without a point after the end of his nine-game streak. He stormed back into the scoring mix with a tally 15 seconds into this game. He added an insurance marker in the third period. Crosby is at 30 goals on the year, achieving that milestone for the 12th time in his career. He’s collected 54 points, 181 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-19 rating over 51 appearances in an impressive age-36 campaign.

Kings vs. Penguins Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Los Angeles’ last 5 games against Pittsburgh

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Los Angeles’ last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games at home

Kings vs. Penguins Betting Prediction

Take Pittsburgh. The Penguins are 4-1 in their last five games when playing at home against the Kings, are 5-2 in their last seven games against a Pacific Division opponent and are 11-4 in their last 15 games played on a Sunday. On the other side, the Kings are just 6-15 in their last 21 games, are 4-10 in their last 14 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference and are 2-6 in their last eight road games played on Sunday.

Kings vs. Penguins Prediction: PITTSBURGH PENGUINS -130