Kings vs. Panthers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Panthers are favored against the struggling Kings on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the line dropping from -148 to -140 in tonight’s Kings vs. Panthers matchup, will Florida cash for bettors?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

041 Los Angeles Kings (+116) at 042 Florida Panthers (-140); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 11, 2024

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Kings vs. Panthers: Public Bettors Love Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Panthers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Reinhart Scores in Fourth Straight Game

Sam Reinhart tallied a goal on five shots in Tuesday’s 5-1 win over St. Louis. Reinhart put the Panthers ahead 2-1 early in the first period, ripping a net-front feed past Joel Hofer on the power play. The 28-year-old Reinhart now has goals in four straight games and in eight of his last 10 contests, totaling 12 markers in that span. With his recent torrid stretch, Reinhart is up to 29 goals and 51 points through 30 games this season, putting him on pace to surpass his career high of 82 points set in 2021-22.

Talbot Can’t Hold Lead vs. Lightning

Cam Talbot turned aside 26 shots in Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning. The netminder took a shutout into the third period, but Tampa Bay refused to go down on home ice and scored twice from Talbot’s doorstep in the final frame before Nick Perbix beat him on the backhand in OT. Talbot hasn’t picked up a win in five straight starts, going 0-3-2 with a 2.79 GAA and .906 save percentage in that stretch. Regression may be catching up to the 36-year-old after his impressive start to the season.

Kings vs. Panthers Betting Trends: Under Cashing on Both Sides

The over/under has gone UNDER in 12 of Los Angeles’ last 15 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 21 of Los Angeles’ last 29 games

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Florida’s last 13 games

Kings vs. Panthers Betting Prediction

Take Florida. The Panthers are 21-9 in their last 30 games overall, which includes a mark of 9-2 in their last 11 games and a perfect 8-0 in their last eight games. They’re also 11-4 in their last 15 home games and have won five straight non-conference matchups. On the other side, the Kings are just 4-10 in their last 14 games overall, which includes losses in six consecutive games. They’ve also dropped six straight games against the Eastern Conference.

Kings vs. Panthers Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -140