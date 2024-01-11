Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Kings vs. Panthers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Kings vs. Panthers

    The Panthers are favored against the struggling Kings on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the line dropping from -148 to -140 in tonight’s Kings vs. Panthers matchup, will Florida cash for bettors?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    041 Los Angeles Kings (+116) at 042 Florida Panthers (-140); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 11, 2024

    Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Kings vs. Panthers: Public Bettors Love Florida

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Panthers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Reinhart Scores in Fourth Straight Game

    Sam Reinhart tallied a goal on five shots in Tuesday’s 5-1 win over St. Louis. Reinhart put the Panthers ahead 2-1 early in the first period, ripping a net-front feed past Joel Hofer on the power play. The 28-year-old Reinhart now has goals in four straight games and in eight of his last 10 contests, totaling 12 markers in that span. With his recent torrid stretch, Reinhart is up to 29 goals and 51 points through 30 games this season, putting him on pace to surpass his career high of 82 points set in 2021-22.

    Talbot Can’t Hold Lead vs. Lightning

    Cam Talbot turned aside 26 shots in Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning. The netminder took a shutout into the third period, but Tampa Bay refused to go down on home ice and scored twice from Talbot’s doorstep in the final frame before Nick Perbix beat him on the backhand in OT. Talbot hasn’t picked up a win in five straight starts, going 0-3-2 with a 2.79 GAA and .906 save percentage in that stretch. Regression may be catching up to the 36-year-old after his impressive start to the season.

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 12 of Los Angeles’ last 15 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 21 of Los Angeles’ last 29 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Florida’s last 13 games

    Kings vs. Panthers Betting Prediction

    Take Florida. The Panthers are 21-9 in their last 30 games overall, which includes a mark of 9-2 in their last 11 games and a perfect 8-0 in their last eight games. They’re also 11-4 in their last 15 home games and have won five straight non-conference matchups. On the other side, the Kings are just 4-10 in their last 14 games overall, which includes losses in six consecutive games. They’ve also dropped six straight games against the Eastern Conference.

    Kings vs. Panthers Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -140

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com