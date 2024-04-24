Close Menu
    Kings vs. Oilers Game 2 NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

    Kings vs. Oilers

    The Kings vs. Oilers series will drop the puck at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night for Game 2 of the first-round matchup. With the Oilers listed again as a sizable home favorite and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the best bet tonight in Edmonton?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    005 Los Angeles Kings (+150) at 006 Edmonton Oilers (-182); o/u 5.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 24, 2024

    Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

    TV: TBS

    Kings vs. Oilers Game 2: Public Bettors Loving Edmonton Again

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Talbot allowed six goals in Game 1 loss

    Cam Talbot allowed six goals on 44 shots in Monday’s 7-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 1. The seventh goal was an empty-netter. Talbot has allowed three or more goals in five of his last six games, making him lucky to escape with three wins in that span. The 36-year-old could be in for a tough series if the Kings’ defense can’t figure out how to contain the Oilers’ many talented forwards. Talbot has earned the chance to be the postseason starter, but David Rittich could get a look if Talbot struggles in Wednesday’s Game 2.

    McDavid racks up five assists

    Connor McDavid racked up five assists, including three on the power play, in Monday’s 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 1. It’s a fitting start to the playoffs in the year that McDavid recorded a 100-assist regular season. He’s proven he can still be dominant without scoring a goal, though he’ll likely get plenty of looks of his own going forward. McDavid has earned 11 points over his last five contests, with four multi-point efforts in that span.

    Kings are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games against Edmonton

    Oilers are 28-8 SU in their last 36 games at home

    Kings are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Edmonton

    Oilers are 29-12 SU in their last 41 games against an opponent in the Western Conference conference

    Kings vs. Oilers Game 2 Betting Prediction

    Take the over. I don’t see how Talbot and the L.A. defense is going to slow down this Edmonton offense. We might not receive a ton of scoring out of the Kings but we also shouldn’t need much. Eventually, the Oilers will be taken down by their goaltending and defense. But for now, I don’t see how this scoring machine will be halted.

    Kings vs. Oilers Game 2 Prediction: OVER 5.5

