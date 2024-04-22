Close Menu
    Kings vs. Oilers Game 1 NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

    Kings vs. Oilers Game 1

    The Kings vs. Oilers Game 1 matchup will drop the puck at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday night. With the Oilers listed as heavy favorites and the total sitting at 5.5, what’s the move for bettors tonight in Edmonton?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    067 Los Angeles Kings (+136) at 068 Edmonton Oilers (-164); o/u 5.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 21, 2024

    Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

    TV: ESPN2

    Kings vs. Oilers Game 1: Public Bettors Loving Edmonton in Game 1

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Kempe scores game-winning goal

    Adrian Kempe scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday’s 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks. Kempe made his contributions late in the contest. He helped out on Viktor Arvidsson’s equalizer with 1:21 left in regulation before tallying the game-winner six seconds into overtime. The pair of points gave Kempe 28 goals, 47 helpers, 246 shots on net, 112 hits and a plus-13 rating over 77 appearances this season. The 27-year-old will likely continue to see heavy usage in a top-line role in the Kings’ first-round playoff series versus the Oilers.

    Kane could be available for Game 1

    Evander Kane (abdomen) might be available for Game 1 versus the Kings on Monday, according to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic. Kane, who has been dealing with a sports hernia, is expected to practice Sunday after skipping Saturday’s session. He sat out the final three outings of the regular season due to the injury. Kane produced 24 goals and 44 points in 77 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.

    Kings are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games

    Oilers are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

    Kings are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games against Edmonton

    Oilers re 27-8 SU in their last 35 games at home

    Kings vs. Oilers Game 1 Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Kings’ last five games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games in Edmonton and is 6-2 in their last eight games on the road. The under is also 4-1 in the Kings’ last five games played on a Monday and is 14-5 in their last 19 games when listed as an underdog.

    Kings vs. Oilers Game 1 Prediction: UNDER 5.5

