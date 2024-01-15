Kings vs. Hurricanes NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Is Carolina’s moneyline too low for Monday afternoon’s Kings vs. Hurricanes matchup? The puck will drop today at 3:00 p.m. ET from PNC Arena.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

013 Los Angeles Kings (+116) at 014 Carolina Hurricanes (-140); o/u 6.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 15, 2024

PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Kings vs. Hurricanes: Public Bettors Throwing Support Behind Carolina

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Hurricanes moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

All-Star Talbot Pulled after Allowing Five Goals in Loss to Detroit

Cam Talbot allowed five goals on 27 shots in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to Detroit. He was replaced at the start of the third period by David Rittich. Talbot has gone 0-4-3 during the Kings’ eight-game winless slump. He has allowed 15 goals in his last four games. There was no way that he could maintain his excellent play from the start of the season, but the fact remains this guy is an All-Star and he plays a style that fits the Kings’ system. They will figure this tailspin out as a team, and Talbot should get back on track eventually.

Raanta a Busy Man in Overtime Win vs. Penguins

Antti Raanta made 38 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins on Saturday. Raanta almost squeaked out a regulation win, but Bryan Rust drilled in a sharp-angle rebound in the last minute with the Pens playing 6-on-5. Raanta has been pressed back into starter’s duties with Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion) out. Like you, we’re holding our breath a little given his queasy play earlier this season. A couple more good starts, and we might start to believe, but not before that.

Kings vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Los Angeles’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Carolina

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Los Angeles’s last 5 games when playing Carolina

Carolina is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Los Angeles

Carolina is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Los Angeles

Kings vs. Hurricanes Betting Prediction

Take Carolina. The Hurricanes are 9-2 in their last 11 games against the Kings, which includes a perfect 8-0 mark against L.A. the last eight times these two teams have square off. The Canes are also 10-3 in their last 13 games when playing the Kings at home, winning five straight versus L.A. at PNC Arena. Carolina is 7-1 in its last eight games overall, is 10-1 in its last 11 games played in the month of January and is 6-1 in its last seven games when listed as a favorite.

Kings vs. Hurricanes Prediction: CAROLINA HURRICANES -140